As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv region, cars, a hangar, and warehouses were damaged

No hits on critical infrastructure facilities, no casualties or injuries. But there are downed enemy targets, thanks to the effective work of air defense.

UNN reports with reference to Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv OVA.

Details

Another night attack by enemy UAVs on Kyiv region. No hits on critical infrastructure facilities were allowed. In Bila Tserkva district, as a result of the attack, a farm building caught fire. The fire was extinguished. In Fastiv district, a fire in warehouse premises was extinguished. 6 trucks and a hangar were damaged. - reports the press service of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration.

According to the report, air defense forces were operating in the region. There are downed enemy targets.

A dozen enemy UAVs were intercepted at the borders of Kyiv Oblast. There are no casualties among the population. Operational services continue to work on recording and eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.

Recall

On the night of July 14, Russian occupiers attacked the Shostka and Sumy communities in Sumy region. As a result of the strikes, two men were killed, and four residents were injured, including a 7-year-old child.