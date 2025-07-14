As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv region, cars, a hangar, and warehouses were damaged

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
06:59 AM • 2208 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
06:07 AM • 9128 views
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Exclusive
06:03 AM • 13508 views
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
04:09 AM • 27519 views
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
July 13, 06:39 PM • 31055 views
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 51569 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 78268 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 99321 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 114559 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 109772 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
0m/s
53%
751mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy announced new long-range strikes on Russian territoryJuly 13, 09:48 PM • 19697 views
Enemy destroys grain fields in Kharkiv region: 60 hectares of wheat burned down - SESJuly 13, 11:19 PM • 19498 views
Night attack on Kharkiv region: "Shaheds" damaged an industrial enterprise in ChuhuivJuly 14, 12:17 AM • 21280 views
Merz: Trump's 30% tariffs will hit German exports "in the heart"July 14, 12:46 AM • 21757 views
Putin complains about the West's indifference to Russia's interests02:10 AM • 16858 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 240487 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 235579 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 218790 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 237756 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 266402 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Lindsey Graham
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Shostka
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 25613 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 23985 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 109759 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 74744 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 78384 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Bild
Shahed 131
The Guardian

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv region, cars, a hangar, and warehouses were damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1680 views

As a result of the night attack by enemy UAVs on Kyiv region, 6 trucks, a hangar, and warehouses were damaged. Air defense forces intercepted a dozen enemy drones; there were no casualties.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv region, cars, a hangar, and warehouses were damaged

No hits on critical infrastructure facilities, no casualties or injuries. But there are downed enemy targets, thanks to the effective work of air defense.

UNN reports with reference to Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv OVA.

Details

Another night attack by enemy UAVs on Kyiv region. No hits on critical infrastructure facilities were allowed. In Bila Tserkva district, as a result of the attack, a farm building caught fire. The fire was extinguished. In Fastiv district, a fire in warehouse premises was extinguished. 6 trucks and a hangar were damaged.

- reports the press service of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration.

According to the report, air defense forces were operating in the region. There are downed enemy targets.

A dozen enemy UAVs were intercepted at the borders of Kyiv Oblast. There are no casualties among the population. Operational services continue to work on recording and eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.

Recall

On the night of July 14, Russian occupiers attacked the Shostka and Sumy communities in Sumy region. As a result of the strikes, two men were killed, and four residents were injured, including a 7-year-old child.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarKyiv
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Shostka
Sumy
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9