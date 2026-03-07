$43.810.0950.900.07
01:30 AM • 7634 views
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhoto
11:10 PM • 18204 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 36769 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 44524 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 37686 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 61604 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 27839 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 25272 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 23662 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 21227 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
Artificial lighting of the night sky by satellites threatens human health and the ecosystem

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

Scientists at Northwestern University warn about the danger of SpaceX and Reflect Orbital satellite projects. Their artificial lighting of the night sky can disrupt natural light and darkness cycles, which will negatively affect human health and ecosystems.

Artificial lighting of the night sky by satellites threatens human health and the ecosystem

Scientists at Northwestern University have issued an official warning regarding the plans of SpaceX and Reflect Orbital, whose satellite projects could drastically change the level of nocturnal illumination on the planet. According to researchers, the use of mirror satellites to redirect sunlight and the launch of millions of orbital constellations will lead to the destruction of natural light and darkness cycles. This is reported by Northwestern, writes UNN.

Details

Experts in circadian medicine emphasize that all forms of life on Earth are adapted to the alternation of day and night, and interference with this process has unpredictable consequences.

Artificial light at night causes organisms to "confuse" the seasons, which is critical for bird migration and the reproduction of many species. In particular, intense illumination of cities from orbit can make winter nights resemble summer days, which will stop the natural processes of nature preparing for seasonal changes.

Disruptions caused by light at night threaten the well-being not only of humans, but also of the plants and animals with whom we share the planet

– noted Professor of Neurobiology Martha Hotz Vitaterna.

Risks to human physiological state

Synchronization of physiological functions with natural lighting is a basic condition for general well-being, but light pollution from new satellite systems can negate this mechanism.

The constant presence of artificial light suppresses melatonin production and leads to chronic insomnia and related diseases. Scientists call on international regulators to carefully check the impact of space technologies on the ecology of the night sky before their final approval.

Circadian rhythms synchronize physiological functions with the natural light-dark cycle. Light at night disrupts these rhythms, which can worsen health and well-being

– emphasized scientists from the Center for Sleep and Circadian Biology.

Stepan Haftko

