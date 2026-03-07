Artificial lighting of the night sky by satellites threatens human health and the ecosystem

Scientists at Northwestern University have issued an official warning regarding the plans of SpaceX and Reflect Orbital, whose satellite projects could drastically change the level of nocturnal illumination on the planet. According to researchers, the use of mirror satellites to redirect sunlight and the launch of millions of orbital constellations will lead to the destruction of natural light and darkness cycles. This is reported by Northwestern, writes UNN.

Details

Experts in circadian medicine emphasize that all forms of life on Earth are adapted to the alternation of day and night, and interference with this process has unpredictable consequences.

Artificial light at night causes organisms to "confuse" the seasons, which is critical for bird migration and the reproduction of many species. In particular, intense illumination of cities from orbit can make winter nights resemble summer days, which will stop the natural processes of nature preparing for seasonal changes.

Disruptions caused by light at night threaten the well-being not only of humans, but also of the plants and animals with whom we share the planet – noted Professor of Neurobiology Martha Hotz Vitaterna.

Risks to human physiological state

Synchronization of physiological functions with natural lighting is a basic condition for general well-being, but light pollution from new satellite systems can negate this mechanism.

The constant presence of artificial light suppresses melatonin production and leads to chronic insomnia and related diseases. Scientists call on international regulators to carefully check the impact of space technologies on the ecology of the night sky before their final approval.

Circadian rhythms synchronize physiological functions with the natural light-dark cycle. Light at night disrupts these rhythms, which can worsen health and well-being – emphasized scientists from the Center for Sleep and Circadian Biology.

