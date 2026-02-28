E-cigarettes increase the risk of developing COPD, which can lead to organ failure

Recent medical studies confirm that the use of electronic cigarettes significantly increases the risk of developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which can lead to organ failure. This is reported by the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

Despite the fact that vapes are considered less dangerous than traditional cigarettes, they still contain toxic substances and fine metal particles that provoke inflammatory processes. Experts emphasize that regular inhalation of chemical mixtures weakens the body's immune defense, making the lungs vulnerable to severe infections.

Fatal risks and real consequences for youth

A study of medical records of more than 4 million people showed that vapers have a 50% higher risk of developing COPD than those who do not have this habit. The disease is incurable, and most patients live no more than ten years after diagnosis.

A striking case was that of 17-year-old Kayla Blythe, who required urgent five-hour surgery due to a ruptured lung blister and collapsed lung caused by excessive use of electronic cigarettes.

Review of public policy and tightening of restrictions

Due to alarming statistics, according to which every fifth teenager in the UK has tried vaping, the government has begun to introduce strict bans. The sale of disposable devices has already been restricted, and bans on vaping in the presence of children and in playgrounds are also being considered. Although the "Swap to Stop" program is still in effect to help smokers, medical consultants call for a complete cessation of all types of smoking as the only safe approach to health.

