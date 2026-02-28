$43.210.03
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 16933 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 23466 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 33361 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 34902 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 38395 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 52796 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 45938 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 39516 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 33640 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Publications
Exclusives
E-cigarettes increase the risk of developing COPD, which can lead to organ failure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Medical studies confirm that vaping significantly increases the risk of developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which can lead to organ failure. Vapers have a 50% higher risk of developing COPD than those who do not have this habit.

E-cigarettes increase the risk of developing COPD, which can lead to organ failure

Recent medical studies confirm that the use of electronic cigarettes significantly increases the risk of developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which can lead to organ failure. This is reported by the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

Despite the fact that vapes are considered less dangerous than traditional cigarettes, they still contain toxic substances and fine metal particles that provoke inflammatory processes. Experts emphasize that regular inhalation of chemical mixtures weakens the body's immune defense, making the lungs vulnerable to severe infections.

Fatal risks and real consequences for youth

A study of medical records of more than 4 million people showed that vapers have a 50% higher risk of developing COPD than those who do not have this habit. The disease is incurable, and most patients live no more than ten years after diagnosis.

Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment24.02.26, 11:05 • 79771 view

A striking case was that of 17-year-old Kayla Blythe, who required urgent five-hour surgery due to a ruptured lung blister and collapsed lung caused by excessive use of electronic cigarettes.

Review of public policy and tightening of restrictions

Due to alarming statistics, according to which every fifth teenager in the UK has tried vaping, the government has begun to introduce strict bans. The sale of disposable devices has already been restricted, and bans on vaping in the presence of children and in playgrounds are also being considered. Although the "Swap to Stop" program is still in effect to help smokers, medical consultants call for a complete cessation of all types of smoking as the only safe approach to health.

Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it23.02.26, 16:58 • 15548 views

