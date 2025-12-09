$42.070.01
Arranged arsons in western Ukraine to destabilize the situation: SBU detained two agents of Russian special services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The SBU exposed two agents of Russian military intelligence who committed arson of an administrative building in Chernivtsi region. The attackers planned a series of similar arsons in western Ukraine.

Arranged arsons in western Ukraine to destabilize the situation: SBU detained two agents of Russian special services
Photo: SBU

Law enforcement officers in western Ukraine have exposed two agents of Russian military intelligence who committed crimes on the orders of the aggressor country's special services. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

The perpetrators turned out to be 27-year-old citizens of one of the neighboring European countries. Using a flammable mixture, they destroyed an administrative building in one of the districts of Chernivtsi region.

They also received a task from their Russian handlers to carry out similar series of arsons in the western regions of Ukraine with the aim of further destabilizing the socio-political situation.

The suspects were detained "red-handed" while conducting reconnaissance near a village council in Ivano-Frankivsk region. As the investigation established, one of the detainees was recruited via Telegram.

Both suspects came to the attention of the Russian special service while they were still outside Ukraine.

The detainees were charged under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (a terrorist act committed by arson, with the aim of disrupting public safety, intimidating the population, causing significant property damage by prior conspiracy by a group of persons). As noted by the SBU, the perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

The Security Service and the National Police blocked new schemes of evasion from mobilization in Ukraine and detained seven organizers of the schemes.

Yevhen Ustimenko

