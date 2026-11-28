A group of armed men boarded a cargo vessel off the coast of Yemen and seized control of it. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported this on November 28, UNN writes.

Details

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 64 nautical miles southwest of Balhaf, Yemen. The master of the cargo vessel reports that at 06:30 UTC, unauthorized armed persons boarded the vessel. The unauthorized persons took control of the vessel. Authorities have been informed," the statement from UKMTO, a unit of the British Royal Navy responsible for coordinating and ensuring the safety of civilian shipping, said.

Vessels in the area are advised to exercise caution while transiting and to report any suspicious activity to UKMTO while the authorities conduct an investigation.

The United States struck a merchant vessel that attempted to breach Iran’s maritime blockade