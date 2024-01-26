Arakhamia suggests sending MPs and civil servants to military exercises

The head of the Servant of the People faction in parliament, David Arakhamia, wants Ukrainian civil servants, including MPs, to undergo military training. The MP said this during the discussion "2024: Scenarios for the Country" organized by LB.ua and EFI Group as part of the New Country project, reports LB.ua, reports UNN.

Details

Arakhamia is convinced that this can motivate Ukrainians not to be afraid of mobilization and undergo training.

We are now working with the Ministry of Defense to ensure a normal campaign. I believe that all civil servants should go to "training" and live, not some VIP groups, and MPs too. I definitely do. I am, in fact, an ideologue of this. We should all study there in different groups with ordinary people. We have to eat with them, communicate with them, then everyone will see that it's not so scary - The MP stated.

He also noted that this could also affect the quality of the training centers, so that MPs could see all the shortcomings themselves and understand what needs to be fixed in the future.

Moreover, I don't envy the commander of a "training school" where there will be many MPs and they will be poorly trained. You realize that they will simply wipe it out and keep changing the staff until they establish a certain level of training. All the schools across the country need to be occupied. I think it is necessary. Ministers, deputy ministers, and heads of departments should also attend. At least part-time, but study - emphasized the head of the Servant of the People faction in parliament.

Addendum

According to Arakhamia, Ukrainians need to be explained exactly how mobilization takes place. He noted that many people currently think that after receiving a call-up and passing the military medical examination, they are immediately sent to a "training school" where they do not receive sufficient training, and then immediately to the front.

At the same time, he explained that for parliamentarians, the training would be partial.

I do not mean that we will be in a study hall instead of a session. It will be desk time - David Arakhamia explained.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he sees no urgent need to mobilize half a million people.

He emphasized that mobilization is a matter of justice and includes such considerations as financial support, which comes exclusively from the Ukrainian budget.