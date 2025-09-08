Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?

On September 9, Apple will unveil a new family of iPhone devices at the "Awe Dropping" event. The new lineup is expected to reflect Apple's previously planned "radical" transformations, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg, CNN, Gulf News, and Expansión.

Details

On September 9, 2025, in the afternoon Kyiv time, "Awe Dropping" (an impressive release - ed.) will open - the annual flagship event dedicated to Apple products. Tomorrow, the company will present the new iPhone 17 smartphone lineup, Apple Watch smartwatches, and possibly something else. Earlier, the company announced "radical" changes to Apple's flagship product, planned for the first time since 2017.

For reference

8 years ago, Apple released the iPhone X, which later became known for a fundamental change in the foundation of subsequent generations of smartphones - Face ID technology.

Main expectation among iPhone-2025 versions

The ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air is what Apple fans are perhaps most looking forward to right now. This elegant mid-range model, with a thickness of 5.5 to 6.6 mm, combines both affordability and premium features.

Bloomberg believes that the iPhone Air could add more diversity to the company's main lineup. But will the new smartphone lay the groundwork for future versions? It is not yet known.

Assessing the iPhone Air, analysts suggest that the company will focus on design, as the small size of the smartphone indicates a reduction in high-quality features.

An interesting novelty of the thin model could be the use of e-SIM and the absence of a physical SIM card slot. This could limit sales in some markets.

Apple leaves some iPhone versions

Separately, we note that Apple will somewhat reduce the iPhone lineup.

In the iPhone lineup, Apple will say goodbye to the Plus version - analysts write.

But the company will keep four models:

iPhone 17;

iPhone 17 Air;

iPhone 17 Pro;

iPhone 17 Pro Max.

What to expect from the composition of the new Apple smartphone lineup?

If the iPhone Air is somewhat clear, what are the expectations for the rest of the list?

Currently, the following is known:

the standard iPhone 17 will have a 6.3-inch display (instead of 6.1-inch);

iPhone 17 Pro will retain a 6.3-inch display;

Pro Max - 6.9 inches;

New iPhones will receive a system that simplifies battery replacement.

For example, the Pro model is expected to feature a new A19 Pro chip with improved cooling, higher brightness, and more RAM—up to 12 GB.

The Pro Max promises an improved battery with a capacity of up to 5000 mAh.

Apple is preparing the thinnest iPhone and a foldable smartphone: only one of these new products will be presented in September

Also, Pro models may undergo aesthetic changes with a new elongated camera module, closer to the Google Pixel design.

It was assumed (this has not yet been confirmed) that all models would be equipped with LTPO OLED displays. The entire lineup may feature ProMotion technology with a 120 Hz refresh rate, which provides better scrolling and video playback.

Another interesting innovation

A new feature that could capture customer attention is "reverse wireless charging", which will allow charging Airpods or Apple Watch.

Reportedly, this charging will be available on Pro models.

AI improvements or classic features?

The Pixel 10 lineup was unveiled by Google in August 2025, ahead of Apple's iPhone announcement.

One of the main new features of the Pixel 10 is a tool called Magic Cue, which uses artificial intelligence to analyze what you're doing on your phone and suggest next actions. - states the CNN review.

But has Apple overcome its lag in artificial intelligence to adopt such an approach?

The American smartphone developer will focus more on hardware improvements than on AI for now, analysts say.

iPhone 17: What is already known about Apple's new line of smartphones

Ted Mortonson, a technology strategist at Baird, says that Apple's AI developments are likely not yet ready.

If the company dares to introduce new artificial intelligence tools, it needs to do so confidently - to impress. Otherwise, the developer risks losing customers to Samsung and Google.

What is the cost of Apple's "new" iPhones?

Prices and versions will only be confirmed on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at Apple's "keynote address."

Analysts expect a slight price increase for certain models. According to rumors:

the new Air model is more expensive than the iPhone 17;

at the same time, the Air is cheaper than the Pro models.

According to a Gulf News review, prices will remain stable: the base iPhone 17 will cost $799, the Air – $899–$949, the Pro – $1099 (with base 256 GB memory), and the Pro Max – $1199.

Recall

UNN reported that a video of the new iPhone 17 appeared online a week before its official presentation.

iPhone 17 Pro may be introduced in a vibrant orange color