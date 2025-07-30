iPhone 17 Pro may be introduced in a vibrant orange color

The new iPhone 17 Pro may appear in an unexpected orange hue. Insider Sonny Dickson published mockups of future models, and it was this color that caused the most discussion. If the leak is confirmed, this will be the boldest change in the iPhone Pro palette in the history of the series, writes Mashable, reports UNN.

Details

Insider Sonny Dickson shared mockups of Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 lineup. Most colors are quite muted, which is traditional for Apple iPhone models. But the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are shown in a bold orange color.

First look at iPhone 17 color dummies, The new orange really stands out this year — definitely a bold addition. Thoughts? - he wrote on X.

This contrasts with previous reports from sources who claimed that the new iPhone 17 Pro color would be copper, or at least something between copper and orange.

Other colors offered for the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are black, white, and blue. The iPhone 17 Air is presented in black, white, beige, and light blue, while the iPhone 17 can be seen in black, iPhone, light blue, and pink.

Apple is likely to release the iPhone 17 lineup in September; until then, nothing official is known - adds the publication.

Apple sues well-known insider who exposed iOS secrets