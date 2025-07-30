iPhone 17 Pro may be introduced in a vibrant orange color

$41.790.01
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 8280 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
12:06 PM • 19943 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
10:44 AM • 34933 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
09:50 AM • 29521 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
09:57 AM • 40313 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
09:53 AM • 74818 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 43546 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 63951 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 63631 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 52683 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for Ukraine
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide
Russia plans unprecedented interference in Moldovan presidential elections - Sandu
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in July
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in July
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for Ukraine
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC
Truth Social
Dassault Mirage 2000
Diia (service)
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series

iPhone 17 Pro may be introduced in a vibrant orange color

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

Insider Sonny Dickson unveiled mockups of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro, featuring a bold orange color. This could be the boldest change to the iPhone Pro palette.

iPhone 17 Pro may be introduced in a vibrant orange color

The new iPhone 17 Pro may appear in an unexpected orange hue. Insider Sonny Dickson published mockups of future models, and it was this color that caused the most discussion. If the leak is confirmed, this will be the boldest change in the iPhone Pro palette in the history of the series, writes Mashable, reports UNN.

Details

Insider Sonny Dickson shared mockups of Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 lineup. Most colors are quite muted, which is traditional for Apple iPhone models. But the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are shown in a bold orange color.

First look at iPhone 17 color dummies, The new orange really stands out this year — definitely a bold addition. Thoughts?

- he wrote on X.

This contrasts with previous reports from sources who claimed that the new iPhone 17 Pro color would be copper, or at least something between copper and orange.

Other colors offered for the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are black, white, and blue. The iPhone 17 Air is presented in black, white, beige, and light blue, while the iPhone 17 can be seen in black, iPhone, light blue, and pink.

Apple is likely to release the iPhone 17 lineup in September; until then, nothing official is known

- adds the publication.

Apple sues well-known insider who exposed iOS secrets7/18/25, 7:27 PM • 6524 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
Apple Inc.