Apple is preparing the thinnest iPhone and a foldable smartphone: only one of these new products will be presented in September

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Apple will hold an event on September 9, where it will present new iPhones, including the thinnest model, and improved Apple Watch. The company is also working on a foldable smartphone, the design of which is currently unknown.

Apple is preparing the thinnest iPhone and a foldable smartphone: only one of these new products will be presented in September

Tech giant Apple is likely to announce a new iPhone at its typical autumn event. But there is also intrigue regarding the release of a small modernized tablet. When to expect it, according to materials from Het Nieuwsblad and Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

Apple Inc. will hold an event on September 9 to present new products. It has been previously announced that the event will focus on the company's new smartphones. These include an updated entry-level model, two new Pro versions. There is also talk of improved versions of the Apple Watch. And also - a completely new version of the smartphone with a much thinner design than any previous iPhone.

iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest smartphone ever

 - the company announces in advance.

iPhone 17 Pro may be introduced in a vibrant orange color30.07.25, 17:08 • 4221 view

What else is interesting for true fans of the company's technologies?

It is noted in the media that Apple is working on a foldable smartphone. These are still insider rumors, but already quite numerous.

Exactly what it will look like is unknown.

According to the same rumors, it may resemble the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. If so, then the unfolded iPhone will be more like a small tablet. At the same time, there is a possibility that Apple will choose the Samsung Flip design, and there will be a device that can simply be folded in half - in the style of phones from the early 2000s.

Apple is preparing to release a more "compelling" iPhone23.06.25, 12:38 • 3248 views

Addition

Let's note in addition to the above:

Apple plans to carry out major iPhone redesigns for three consecutive years for the first time. After long precautions, the company plans to update its flagship phone, even though other industry players are leaning towards AI-oriented products. This is reported by Bloomberg.

Elon Musk sues Apple and OpenAI: a multi-billion dollar case26.08.25, 14:03 • 2216 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
Bloomberg News
Bloomberg L.P.
