Apple is preparing to release a more "compelling" iPhone

The company will introduce the new iPhone 17 during its traditional presentation in early September. Apple is expected to surprise consumers, Axios reports, according to UNN.

Criticism of the lack of "hits" may put pressure on Apple, forcing it to release more attractive hardware. Recently, with persistent pressure, Apple announced its plans and considerations at the new WWDC conference in June 2025. As indicated, the company is to present its new iPhone 17 to the world during its traditional presentation in early September.

iPhone 17 may get a 45W MagSafe charger

At the same time, there are expectations not only that Apple will still "surprise" iPhone 17 Air consumers – an extremely thin smartphone that will replace the Plus model. What's more, the company plans large-scale projects for the next few years.

But let's get closer: Axios reports that Apple at its June developer conference announced iOS 26. This is the software that will run on the next iPhone.

Proprietary features will be mostly cosmetic and are unlikely to prompt most consumers to upgrade. - this is such limited information so far.

What is the current lack of hit products related to? For example, the Apple Intelligence features the company introduced were modest.

Trump threatens Apple with 25% duty if iPhones are not manufactured in the USA

At the same time, the promised Siri upgrade last year has been postponed indefinitely.

Apple also faces various external factors, including growing economic uncertainty, the potential for increased tariffs, and an industry-wide trend of people holding onto their phones longer. - notes Axios.

However, there are significant hopes for the new thinner iPhone Air. It could appear in 2025 and, as observers point out, - is capable of convincing those who are hesitant about upgrading.

Apple is also expected to make the usual improvements across the entire lineup, including faster chips and improved front and rear cameras.

Apple has considered a number of acquisitions to boost its efforts, including Perplexity.

Hardware improvements are always key to driving upgrades - analyzes Creative Strategies representative Carolina Milanesi.

For Apple, hardware always matters. Encouraging people to upgrade remains critically important for them, both for implementing Apple Intelligence and for implementing services - Milanesi explained to Axios.

Apple and Meta will not receive immediate sanctions for non-compliance with EU digital rules.

UNN reported that Apple will focus on software updates and new technologies, including the next version of iOS. Rumor has it that it will have the most significant design changes since the introduction of iOS 7.