Apple cuts employee spending limits for AI use

Apple Inc. is cutting employee budgets for the use of artificial intelligence as part of cost-cutting efforts, while simultaneously seeking to put AI at the center of its operations. Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Last month, Apple quietly reduced the daily spending limit for some engineers using AI models from $300 to $200, according to sources familiar with the situation. The company is now planning further cuts for some engineering teams, potentially reducing their daily limits to $100, the sources said.

The changes highlight the difficulty of the balance Apple is facing as it seeks to cut costs while encouraging employees to integrate AI more deeply into their daily work. The company aims to modernize its engineering processes and other internal operations with AI, while tightening restrictions on how much employees can spend on using the technology.

Many groups outside the engineering department already face a daily limit of $100, but Apple is considering lowering that limit to $25 for some teams, sources said. Employees who need higher spending limits to perform their duties will be able to request exceptions from senior management.

The budgets cover tokens — units of text and other data processed by AI models when handling queries. AI service providers typically charge based on the volume of tokens consumed, with more advanced models generally costing more. Complex tasks, such as writing and debugging software code, can consume large numbers of tokens.

The restrictions reflect a broader shift in the technology industry, where companies that initially encouraged widespread experimentation with AI are increasingly scrutinizing costs. The challenge is to determine how much spending can be reduced without undermining the productivity gains that prompted companies to adopt the technology.

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The reaction to the changes within the company is mixed. Some employees say that only a few had been using their full daily limits of $300, making the previous limits excessive. Others see the cuts as a sign of broader cost-cutting, heightening concerns about possible layoffs.

Some Apple divisions have already hired outside consultants to assess their performance and operations, increasing employees' concerns about possible future restructurings. New CEO John Ternus is pushing the company to work more quickly and efficiently with fewer layers of management, Bloomberg News reports.

To be continued...