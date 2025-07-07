$41.730.01
Apple appeals EU's €500 million fine for Big Tech rule violation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

Apple has appealed the European Commission's decision to fine it 500 million euros for violating competition rules. Apple believes that the Commission's demands exceed the limits of the law and impose confusing conditions for developers.

Apple appeals EU's €500 million fine for Big Tech rule violation

Apple has appealed the European Commission's decision to fine it 500 million euros for violating EU competition rules governing the activities of large technology companies. This was reported by Politico, citing Apple spokeswoman Emma Wilson, according to UNN.

Details

In April, the European Commission found Apple guilty of violating the Digital Markets Act (DMA), particularly regarding the restrictions the company imposed on app developers in communicating with users.

"The Commission's demands significantly exceed the limits set by law," Wilson said, confirming that the company had filed an appeal. According to Apple representatives, the EC is imposing a way of managing the App Store and business conditions that, in their opinion, are confusing for developers and harmful to users.

In the complaint filed, Apple focuses on two key aspects: the alleged forced separation of service offerings and the "illegal" expansion of the definition of "steering" — guiding users to alternative payment or marketplace services.

Apple believes that the European Commission is misinterpreting the concept of "steering," including not only in-app promotion and third-party payment systems, but also the requirement to link to competing app stores — which, according to the company, contradicts the original intent of the DMA.

The appeal was filed shortly after Apple announced on June 26 changes to the App Store rules in the EU to comply with the Commission's order to cease violations.

The European Commission is currently assessing whether the changes made are sufficient to comply with the April decision. If the requirements are not met, the regulator reserves the right to impose daily fines.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the WorldTechnologies
