Appeals court in Paris begins hearing in Marine Le Pen case: participation in 2027 elections at risk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Marine Le Pen is appealing a conviction in a case concerning the embezzlement of European Parliament funds, which could bar her from running for president of France in 2027. The court of first instance found her guilty of fictitious employment of assistants, which carries a five-year ban from holding elected office.

Appeals court in Paris begins hearing in Marine Le Pen case: participation in 2027 elections at risk
Photo: AP

On January 13, the leader of the French National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, appeared before the Paris Court of Appeal. The politician is appealing a verdict in a case concerning the embezzlement of European Parliament funds, which affects her right to run for president of France in 2027. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

57-year-old Le Pen is trying to overturn a first-instance court decision from March 2025. At that time, she was found guilty of creating a system of fictitious hiring of assistants for MEPs between 2004 and 2016. According to the investigation, EU funds were used to pay party employees who worked for France's domestic political needs, rather than for the European Parliament's institutions.

I would like to tell the court that... we did not feel that we had committed any wrongdoing

- Le Pen stated during the hearing.

She added that European Parliament officials at the time did not warn about violations of hiring rules: "We never hid anything." For his part, the European Parliament's lawyer, Patrick Maisonneuve, questioned these arguments, noting that the defense simultaneously denies the court the right to examine the work of parliamentarians and criticizes the institution for "insufficient consideration" of contracts.

Political risks and possible scenarios

The current verdict includes a five-year ban from holding elected office, two years of house arrest with an electronic bracelet, and a fine of 100,000 euros. If the appeal does not change the verdict, Le Pen will not be able to participate in the 2027 presidential race, where she was considered one of the favorites.

ECtHR rejected Le Pen's application to restore her right to participate in elections10.07.25, 05:54 • 7593 views

In the event of a repeat conviction, the punishment could be increased to 10 years in prison and a fine of 1 million euros. However, there is also a scenario in which the term of the ban on participating in elections will be shortened, which would theoretically allow her to register as a candidate.

The appeal hearing will last five weeks, and the final decision is expected closer to the summer of 2026. While the process is ongoing, the National Rally party is led by Jordan Bardella, who is considered Le Pen's likely successor if she is permanently removed from the political arena. 

Le Pen's future in court: France's far-right leader won't be able to run for president if she loses appeal12.11.25, 14:04 • 2697 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Marine Le Pen
Associated Press
European Parliament
Paris
France