Sibiga outlined to his G7 colleagues the solutions needed to achieve a just peace

At a meeting of the Group of Seven in Munich, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga outlined the solutions needed to achieve a just peace. He noted that Ukraine supports the policy of "peace through strength" proclaimed by the new US administration led by President Trump. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

However, according to him, any solution to achieve a just peace must include a package of reliable security guarantees that will prevent the recurrence of aggression.

These solutions may include deployments, increased military presence, long-range capabilities, air defense, and other deterrent elements. They may also include air patrols to close Ukrainian skies, use of partner air defense capabilities, and increased U.S. and allied presence in the Black Sea. - said the Foreign Minister

He added that only a comprehensive package of security guarantees will be able to prevent new Russian aggression, and all these forces and means must be truly reliable and large-scale.

Sibiga emphasized that the United States must be part of any security guarantees to make them effective.

Recall

The United States sent a questionnaire to European leaders regarding specific proposals for security guarantees for Ukraine. The State Department also expects information on the possible number of peacekeepers from each country.