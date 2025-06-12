Another "escape route" scheme abroad: two Kyiv residents detained for smuggling conscripts across the border with Slovakia

Those wishing to leave were promised to be transported to Transcarpathia and taken across the border on foot. The price of the service is 13 thousand euros. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Two men were detained in the capital for smuggling conscripts across the border, bypassing checkpoints. According to the investigation, the illegal scheme was organized by two unemployed locals, 33 and 63 years old.

The dealers were looking for people among their acquaintances who wanted to avoid mobilization and offered men to take them to Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region, in their own car.

What was offered to "clients" next? It was about organizing a meeting with guides. The latter would allegedly help to walk through the forest to Slovakia without obstacles, bypassing checkpoints.

Regarding the financing of the "scheme". According to the investigation, the money had to be transferred to the suspects in two parts - first an advance of 1 thousand euros, and then the rest directly before the trip to Transcarpathia.

The dealers were exposed by law enforcement officers

The offenders were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, during their meeting with one of the "clients" from whom they received funds - the press service of the prosecutor's office reports.

Currently, the suspects have been remanded in custody with the possibility of bail. Investigative actions in the criminal proceedings are ongoing. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Svyatoshynskyi Department of the National Police in Kyiv with the operational support of employees of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Let us remind you

A deputy of the Zakarpattia Regional Council is suspected of organizing a scheme for illegal border crossing for men of conscription age.

In the Zakarpattia region, a criminal group of 6 people was detained, who were smuggling evaders abroad.

The number of criminal proceedings under Article 332 of the Criminal Code has increased significantly since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The schemes are related to the illegal export of conscripts abroad, and criminal liability arises for the organizers and participants of the schemes