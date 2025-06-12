Another "escape route" scheme abroad: two Kyiv residents detained for smuggling conscripts across the border with Slovakia

$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Exclusive
12:52 PM • 10864 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
11:23 AM • 28271 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
10:59 AM • 36886 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
10:38 AM • 36760 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
10:04 AM • 49768 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
June 11, 04:32 PM • 82714 views
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 11, 01:57 PM • 148088 views
“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
Exclusive
June 11, 12:47 PM • 133768 views
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
Exclusive
June 11, 12:09 PM • 126289 views
Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front
Exclusive
June 11, 07:03 AM • 123363 views
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+18°
7.2m/s
49%
748mm
Popular news
"Peaceful" negotiations: the Kremlin is trying to prove the insignificance of Ukraine as a state - ISWJune 12, 04:46 AM • 91141 views
Rubio, on behalf of the American people, congratulated Russians on Russia DayJune 12, 06:15 AM • 127567 views
Passenger plane of Air India crashed in India: what is known08:59 AM • 58392 views
Plane crash in India: MFA is checking whether there were Ukrainians on board09:43 AM • 51342 views
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules10:12 AM • 51323 views
Publications
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules10:12 AM • 52184 views
Dreams Step MP Kuzminykh: how to build a business with the help of assistantsJune 11, 04:11 PM • 157310 views
Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturersJune 11, 11:05 AM • 223954 views
Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive
June 11, 06:29 AM • 257646 views
The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerousJune 10, 04:21 PM • 222249 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
United Kingdom
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner Bros09:57 AM • 32307 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 85329 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 111175 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 115177 views
Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"June 10, 01:35 PM • 137066 views
Actual
Tu-160
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Il-78

Another "escape route" scheme abroad: two Kyiv residents detained for smuggling conscripts across the border with Slovakia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1090 views

In Kyiv, two individuals were detained for promising to transport conscripts across the border with Slovakia for 13,000 euros. The perpetrators planned to take the evaders to Zakarpattia.

Another "escape route" scheme abroad: two Kyiv residents detained for smuggling conscripts across the border with Slovakia

Those wishing to leave were promised to be transported to Transcarpathia and taken across the border on foot. The price of the service is 13 thousand euros. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Two men were detained in the capital for smuggling conscripts across the border, bypassing checkpoints. According to the investigation, the illegal scheme was organized by two unemployed locals, 33 and 63 years old.

The dealers were looking for people among their acquaintances who wanted to avoid mobilization and offered men to take them to Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region, in their own car.

What was offered to "clients" next? It was about organizing a meeting with guides. The latter would allegedly help to walk through the forest to Slovakia without obstacles, bypassing checkpoints.

Regarding the financing of the "scheme". According to the investigation, the money had to be transferred to the suspects in two parts - first an advance of 1 thousand euros, and then the rest directly before the trip to Transcarpathia.

The dealers were exposed by law enforcement officers

The offenders were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, during their meeting with one of the "clients" from whom they received funds

- the press service of the prosecutor's office reports.

Currently, the suspects have been remanded in custody with the possibility of bail. Investigative actions in the criminal proceedings are ongoing. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Svyatoshynskyi Department of the National Police in Kyiv with the operational support of employees of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Let us remind you

A deputy of the Zakarpattia Regional Council is suspected of organizing a scheme for illegal border crossing for men of conscription age.

In the Zakarpattia region, a criminal group of 6 people was detained, who were smuggling evaders abroad.

The number of criminal proceedings under Article 332 of the Criminal Code has increased significantly since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The schemes are related to the illegal export of conscripts abroad, and criminal liability arises for the organizers and participants of the schemes

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
Zakarpattia Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Slovakia
Mukachevo
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9