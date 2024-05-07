Another resident killed and four wounded in Donetsk region due to Russian shelling

On Monday, May 6, a resident of the village of Petrivka was killed by shelling from the Russian army in Donetsk region, and four other people were injured in the region. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

According to the head of the RMA, the total number of casualties in the region since the beginning of the full-scale invasion:

1955 died,

4881 wounded.

The exact number of people killed and wounded in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.

