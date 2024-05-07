Russian shelling damages gas pipeline, one wounded in Kherson region

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 17 settlements, including Kherson, damaging residential buildings, hitting administrative and office buildings, a gas pipeline, and injuring one person, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Ivanivka, Blahovishchenske, Dniprovske, Tokarivka, Inzhenerne, Sadove, Pryozerne, Stanislav, Kizomys, Veletynske, Beryslav, Respublika, Shlyakhove, Novooleksandrivka, Chervonyi Mayak and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day.

Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 2 high-rise buildings and 16 private houses were damaged. An administrative building, an office building, a gas pipeline, and private cars were hit.

"Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was injured," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

