Volunteer wounded in Russian attack in Kherson region

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103930 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113237 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155845 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159250 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256364 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175256 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166233 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148458 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229353 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113114 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 36913 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 42860 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 49569 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 47239 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 35801 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256364 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229353 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215136 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240720 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227271 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103907 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 76236 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 82262 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114167 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115003 views
Volunteer wounded in Russian attack in Kherson region

Kyiv

 • 27863 views

A 50-year-old volunteer was wounded as a result of Russian shelling in the village of Lviv, Kherson region, receiving an explosive injury and shrapnel wound to his shoulder.

A 50-year-old volunteer was wounded as a result of shelling by Russian troops in the village of Lviv, Kherson region, the Kherson RMA reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"A volunteer was injured in the Russian shelling of Kherson region. Yesterday evening, the occupants shelled the outskirts of the village of Lvov in Beryslav district. A 50-year-old man was hit by the enemy. This morning he went to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his shoulder," the RMA reported on Telegram.

As indicated, the victim was provided with the necessary medical care. In the future, he will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Russian shelling damages 11 houses in Kherson region, wounds a man

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson

