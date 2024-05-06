Volunteer wounded in Russian attack in Kherson region

A 50-year-old volunteer was wounded as a result of shelling by Russian troops in the village of Lviv, Kherson region, the Kherson RMA reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"A volunteer was injured in the Russian shelling of Kherson region. Yesterday evening, the occupants shelled the outskirts of the village of Lvov in Beryslav district. A 50-year-old man was hit by the enemy. This morning he went to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his shoulder," the RMA reported on Telegram.

As indicated, the victim was provided with the necessary medical care. In the future, he will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Russian shelling damages 11 houses in Kherson region, wounds a man