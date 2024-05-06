Russian shelling damages 11 houses in Kherson region, wounds a man

In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas of several settlements in Kherson region yesterday, damaging buildings and wounding one person, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Prydniprovske, Inzhenerne, Sadove, Antonivka, Vesele, Beryslav, Kachkarivka, Shlyakhove, Kizomys, Lvov, Veletynske, Dniprovske, Ivanivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Zmiivka and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire over the past day.

The Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 5 high-rise buildings and 6 private houses were damaged.

1 person was injured due to Russian aggression - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

russian air strikes with guided bombs target Kherson region