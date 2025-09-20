Another NATO member state has announced its readiness to recognize Palestinian statehood

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
September 19, 06:48 PM • 9980 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 17088 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 17534 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 21626 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 34210 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 23810 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 31274 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 38027 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 59910 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 47418 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
Gas pipeline damaged and flooded near Kupyansk, through which Russians broke through - OC "North"September 19, 03:30 PM • 3824 views
Drone Systems Forces destroyed a crossing and several enemy tanks: videoVideoSeptember 19, 04:12 PM • 5418 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone hit a civilian car: a couple diedSeptember 19, 05:25 PM • 3958 views
Holocaust survivor: 89-year-old Ukrainian woman killed in US nursing homePhoto07:12 PM • 10050 views
Bus with Hasidim involved in accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway - social mediaVideo08:05 PM • 4258 views
Publications
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 21854 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 34212 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 31276 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 59912 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 65729 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Xi Jinping
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Estonia
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 21623 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 21851 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 13552 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 17465 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 19981 views
Actual
MiG-31
TikTok
Truth Social
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
SWIFT

Another NATO member state has announced its readiness to recognize Palestinian statehood

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Portugal will recognize Palestinian statehood on September 21. This will happen before the high-level conference of the UN General Assembly, where nine other European states will also announce their recognition of Palestine.

Another NATO member state has announced its readiness to recognize Palestinian statehood

Portugal recognizes the statehood of Palestine before the high-level session of the UN General Assembly, where ten European states will announce it. This is reported by Publico, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Portugal confirmed that the country recognizes the state of Palestine.

This will happen on Sunday, September 21, so an official statement of recognition will be made even before next week's high-level conference

- noted the Portuguese Foreign Ministry.

The publication reminds that earlier France announced that on Monday, together with nine European states, it would announce the recognition of Palestine within the high-level week of the UN General Assembly.

Recall

Last week, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution in support of the decision to create a Palestinian state, calling on Israel to recognize its right to statehood. 142 countries voted "for", 10 "against", 12 abstained.

Israel declared Macron persona non grata until he refuses to recognize Palestine05.09.25, 08:03 • 5087 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Portugal
The State of Palestine