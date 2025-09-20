Another NATO member state has announced its readiness to recognize Palestinian statehood
Portugal will recognize Palestinian statehood on September 21. This will happen before the high-level conference of the UN General Assembly, where nine other European states will also announce their recognition of Palestine.
Portugal recognizes the statehood of Palestine before the high-level session of the UN General Assembly, where ten European states will announce it. This is reported by Publico, informs UNN.
It is noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Portugal confirmed that the country recognizes the state of Palestine.
This will happen on Sunday, September 21, so an official statement of recognition will be made even before next week's high-level conference
The publication reminds that earlier France announced that on Monday, together with nine European states, it would announce the recognition of Palestine within the high-level week of the UN General Assembly.
Last week, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution in support of the decision to create a Palestinian state, calling on Israel to recognize its right to statehood. 142 countries voted "for", 10 "against", 12 abstained.
