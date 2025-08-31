$41.260.00
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Tags
Authors
Another example of arrogance: the occupiers did not gain full control over any major city following the last campaign

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

The Ukrainian General Staff called Gerasimov's report on the results of the 2025 spring-summer campaign a lie. Russian troops did not gain full control over any major city, losing a significant number of soldiers and equipment, the Ukrainian agency emphasized.

Another example of arrogance: the occupiers did not gain full control over any major city following the last campaign

The report by the chief of the general staff of the Russian Armed Forces on the results of this year's spring-summer offensive campaign is wishful thinking. The Ukrainian General Staff stated that the report by Valeriy Gerasimov is based on outright lies. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reacted to the report by Valeriy Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of the Russian Armed Forces, regarding "the results of the spring-summer campaign of 2025."

On August 30, Russian propaganda disseminated a report by the chief of the general staff of the Russian Armed Forces regarding "the results of the spring-summer campaign of 2025." It is based on attempts to pass off wishful thinking as reality and outright lies.

- states the message from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian agency emphasized that after three and a half years of full-scale aggression by the Kremlin, its next "seasonal" offensive campaign ended in virtually nothing.

Despite Gerasimov's statements, Russian troops did not gain full control over any major city.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The response also emphasizes that since the beginning of 2025, "in senseless battles in Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions, the Russians have lost almost 210,000 of their soldiers killed and wounded."

Also, 2,174 armored combat vehicles, 1,201 tanks, 7,303 artillery systems, and 157 multiple rocket launcher systems were destroyed and damaged.

Recall

As of the morning of August 31, 182 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. During the day, the enemy launched 1 missile and air strike with 48 missiles, 2 missile strikes, and 79 air strikes.

Russian army lost 810 servicemen and 27 artillery systems: enemy losses per day - General Staff
31.08.25, 07:31

Ihor Telezhnikov

War in Ukraine
Fake news
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine