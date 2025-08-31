Another example of arrogance: the occupiers did not gain full control over any major city following the last campaign

The report by the chief of the general staff of the Russian Armed Forces on the results of this year's spring-summer offensive campaign is wishful thinking. The Ukrainian General Staff stated that the report by Valeriy Gerasimov is based on outright lies. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reacted to the report by Valeriy Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of the Russian Armed Forces, regarding "the results of the spring-summer campaign of 2025."

On August 30, Russian propaganda disseminated a report by the chief of the general staff of the Russian Armed Forces regarding "the results of the spring-summer campaign of 2025." It is based on attempts to pass off wishful thinking as reality and outright lies. - states the message from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian agency emphasized that after three and a half years of full-scale aggression by the Kremlin, its next "seasonal" offensive campaign ended in virtually nothing.

Despite Gerasimov's statements, Russian troops did not gain full control over any major city. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The response also emphasizes that since the beginning of 2025, "in senseless battles in Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions, the Russians have lost almost 210,000 of their soldiers killed and wounded."

Also, 2,174 armored combat vehicles, 1,201 tanks, 7,303 artillery systems, and 157 multiple rocket launcher systems were destroyed and damaged.

Recall

As of the morning of August 31, 182 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. During the day, the enemy launched 1 missile and air strike with 48 missiles, 2 missile strikes, and 79 air strikes.

