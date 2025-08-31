Russian army lost 810 servicemen and 27 artillery systems: enemy losses per day - General Staff

Over the past day, August 30, the Russian army lost 850 of its servicemen, 6 tanks, and 47 artillery systems in Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 31.08.25 are:

personnel ‒ 1082140 (+810) persons eliminated

tanks ‒ 11151 (+2)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23212 (+2)

artillery systems ‒ 32199 (+27)

MLRS ‒ 1476 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1213 (0)

aircraft ‒ 422 (0)

helicopters ‒ 340 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 55062 (+371)

cruise missiles ‒ 3664 (+38)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 60305 (+83)

special equipment ‒ 3952 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Russian troops have intensified attacks from the left flank of Siversk, using armored vehicles and FPV drones to pressure Ukrainian defenses. But despite assault attempts, Russian troops are suffering losses in armored vehicles and manpower.

