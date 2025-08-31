Russian army lost 810 servicemen and 27 artillery systems: enemy losses per day - General Staff

$41.260.00
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 13749 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 36356 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 64181 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 79547 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 97750 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 248823 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 107259 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 84180 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 98251 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 314035 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rosneft's net profit fell by 68% due to low oil prices - ReutersAugust 30, 06:51 PM • 3584 views
Russian soldier shot an elderly man in the yard in Donetsk OblastVideoAugust 30, 07:29 PM • 4718 views
EU considers changing decision-making process to bypass Hungary's permanent vetoesAugust 30, 09:25 PM • 3822 views
The SES team sheltered the dog Jessie, who lost her owner as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv11:20 PM • 3132 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expected11:45 PM • 5370 views
During the day, the Unmanned Systems Forces hit 636 Russian targetsPhoto12:56 AM • 3476 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague International02:29 AM • 2664 views
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 89420 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 217926 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 221581 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 314036 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 263580 views
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
China
India
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 104302 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 237069 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 260572 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 257780 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 238094 views
Fake news
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Russian army lost 810 servicemen and 27 artillery systems: enemy losses per day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Over the past day, August 30, the Russian army lost 810 servicemen, 2 tanks, and 27 artillery systems in Ukraine. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 31.08.25 amount to 1,082,140 personnel eliminated.

Russian army lost 810 servicemen and 27 artillery systems: enemy losses per day - General Staff

Over the past day, August 30, the Russian army lost 850 of its servicemen, 6 tanks, and 47 artillery systems in Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 31.08.25 are:

  • personnel ‒ 1082140 (+810) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11151 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23212 (+2)
        • artillery systems ‒ 32199 (+27)
          • MLRS ‒ 1476 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1213 (0) 
              • aircraft ‒ 422 (0) 
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0) 
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 55062 (+371) 
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3664 (+38) 
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0) 
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0) 
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 60305 (+83) 
                            • special equipment ‒ 3952 (0) 

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Russian troops have intensified attacks from the left flank of Siversk, using armored vehicles and FPV drones to pressure Ukrainian defenses. But despite assault attempts, Russian troops are suffering losses in armored vehicles and manpower.

                              The Kremlin exaggerates the successes of the Russian army at the front to influence the West - ISW analysis31.08.25, 06:29 • 958 views

                              Veronika Marchenko

                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine