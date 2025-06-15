Another 1,200 bodies of the dead have been returned to Ukraine: another stage of repatriation measures has taken place

Today, June 15, within the framework of the agreements with Russia reached in Istanbul, another return of the bodies of the dead took place.

The Russian side handed over to Ukraine 1,200 bodies, which, according to it, belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel. In the near future, law enforcement officers and experts of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will conduct the necessary examinations to identify the dead.

Repatriation measures were successfully carried out as a result of the joint work of employees of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine. We express our gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance - added to the Headquarters.

On June 14, within the framework of the agreements in Istanbul, Ukraine returned 1,200 bodies of dead citizens handed over by the Russian side. Examinations and identification of repatriated bodies are being carried out.