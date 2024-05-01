Anonymous supports protesters in Georgia and threatens to release government data

The international movement of hackers and activists Anonymous has expressed support for the ongoing protests in Georgia against the law on "foreign agents" and threatened the government of the "Georgian Dream" with cyberattacks and disclosure of databases. This is reported by Echo of the Caucasus, according to UNN.

Details

On the night of May 1, after riot police again used special equipment and physical force against demonstrators in the center of Tbilisi, an international group of hackers addressed the protesters with words of support, with Anonymous members promising to help the protesters “in their struggle for democracy, freedom and prosperity.

The international movement of hackers and activists also appealed to the Georgian police.

Attacking protesters will lead to the release of information about all your government officials. We will take over all of your databases and email accounts and put them on the Internet. This is your first and only warning. The Mriya party is a Russian-backed party, remember: Georgia is not Russia and will never be. Wait for us", - the statement said.

Members of the international network Anonymous, who call themselves "hacktivists," claim to act in accordance with a certain ideology and "punish" governments, corporations and organizations with whose actions they disagree.

For reference

Anonymous is an active supporter of Ukraine. Since February 2022, after Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the hacker movement has claimed responsibility for a series of cyberattacks on the websites of Russian government agencies and media.

Recall

More than 60 protesters were detained and 6 police officers were injured during a rally against the law on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi. Police used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets to disperse the demonstrators.