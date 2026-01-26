$43.170.00
Animal rights activists stated that horses were forced to drag logs and were beaten with sticks at a festival in Prykarpattia. Police are investigating

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

Animal rights activists reported cruel treatment of horses at the "Koni Boikivshchyny" festival in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. Police are investigating information regarding possible animal abuse.

Animal rights activists stated that horses were forced to drag logs and were beaten with sticks at a festival in Prykarpattia. Police are investigating

Animal rights activists stated that horses were forced to drag huge logs and were beaten with sticks during a festival in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Police are investigating information regarding possible animal cruelty, the regional police department reported, writes UNN.

Details

"In Ivano-Frankivsk region, horses are forced to drag huge logs and are beaten with sticks," stated UAnimals.

According to animal rights activists, on January 24-25, the "Horses of Boykivshchyna" festival took place in Porohy, Ivano-Frankivsk region. "During the festival, equestrian competitions were also held. This horrific video shows horses being forced to pull heavy timber and being severely beaten. We are shocked and outraged - it's hard to believe that such cruelty still exists in the modern world. There is nothing fun about beatings. This is not an entertaining spectacle, it is cruelty and abuse!" UAnimals stated, publishing the video.

As indicated, a complaint has already been filed with the police.

Police reaction

The police of Ivano-Frankivsk region stated that "the police are checking information regarding possible animal cruelty at the festival in the village of Porohy, Ivano-Frankivsk region."

"In social networks, police officers found a video showing a competition of draft horses. The published footage shows animals dragging heavy logs at speed, while a whip is waved near them and used to hit the ground," the police noted.

Also, as indicated, the police received a complaint from representatives of animal rights organizations regarding possible animal cruelty.

"Currently, law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation, establishing all the circumstances of the incident," the police reported.

Kyiv woman in Obolon was bitten by a wolf she kept in her apartment: police found a fox carcass in the dwelling and are investigating animal cruelty23.12.25, 12:49 • 3272 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Village
Animals
Social network
National Police of Ukraine
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast