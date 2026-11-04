"And where are Shabunin, Bohuslavets, and the rest of the anti-corruption crowd—or is anything allowed for NABU?" — expert on searches at SBU officials’ premises

Photo: NABU

Ukraine is seeing another round of "cop wars." The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) is conducting searches at the premises of high-ranking Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officials whose units had previously been involved in investigations related to the leadership of anti-corruption bodies. Political expert Yurii Havrylechko writes about this, as reported by UNN.

And here a very interesting question arises. Where is our principled anti-corruption crowd? Shabunin, Bohuslavets, and the other professional defenders of the rule of law? Where are the loud statements about the inadmissibility of pressure on law enforcement officers? Where are the demands to examine a possible conflict of interest? Where is the concern about the use of criminal proceedings to settle scores? Do these principles work only when searches are conducted at NABU? Because when силовики come to anti-corruption activists, it is immediately an assault on democracy, political repression, and a threat to the European future. But when NABU comes to those who investigated cases related to its leadership—is everything fine? No uncomfortable questions? Is NABU now allowed to do anything? Is it permissible to investigate everyone, but forbidden to touch NABU itself? Is it permissible to demand transparency from the entire state, but not explain to society a possible conflict of interest in one's own actions? - Havrylechko notes.

The political expert emphasizes that no one intends to whitewash the SBU. The question is entirely different.

Why does anti-corruption independence, as practiced by some activists, increasingly resemble a demand for immunity for their own? Shabunin has already spoken out in support of NABU. But where is the same scrutiny of his actions that the anti-corruption community demonstrates toward others? Because the fight against corruption is not an NABU fan club. And the rule of law is not a privilege for a particular group of officials and their public defenders. And where is Denys Bihus in this story? Why does the journalist, who so likes exposing other people's connections and conflicts of interest, not devote the same attention to interagency wars among силовики? The SBU versus the Main Intelligence Directorate, NABU versus the SBU, NABU versus the State Bureau of Investigation—there is enough material for investigations. Could professional contacts with силовики influence the choice of uncomfortable topics? Because journalistic independence must be demonstrated not only when it is convenient to criticize - Havrylechko adds.

Society needs independent anti-corruption bodies, not a new caste of untouchables. Otherwise, this is no longer a struggle for justice, but corporate solidarity under beautiful slogans—the expert concludes.