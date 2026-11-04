"And where are Shabunin, Bohuslavets, and the rest of the anti-corruption crowd—or is anything allowed for NABU?" — expert on searches at SBU officials’ premises

$45.670.1351.060.01
ukenru
01:49 PM • 15494 views
Deadly Russian strike on Komyshuvakha: death toll rises to 40, some bodies have yet to be identifiedPhoto
01:26 PM • 18807 views
In Kyiv, a preventive measure is being chosen for Valentyna Moloda, a participant in the events in Borshchahivka — what she is suspected ofPhoto
01:17 PM • 15251 views
The penguins living near "Vernadsky" have laid their first eggs — how many are expectedPhoto
12:58 PM • 13068 views
European Commission revealed Ukraine’s “ambitious” goal of completing accession negotiations by the end of 2028, emphasizing the acceleration of reforms
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 18248 views
Delaying the trial will not save one from liability — a lawyer explained how to stop the limitation periods
11:25 AM • 19964 views
Situation in the energy sector has been partially stabilized; most regions and Kyiv are returning to scheduled outages — Ukrenergo
10:57 AM • 21103 views
European Commission does not specify an accession date for Ukraine, while providing a more ambitious roadmap for Moldova - Politico
09:59 AM • 17352 views
Death toll from Russia's airstrike on Komyshuvakha has risen to 37
November 4, 07:37 AM • 24424 views
What is the situation with electricity and water in Kyiv — morning update
November 4, 06:33 AM • 22506 views
Democrats gain control of Congress, dealing a blow to Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
A high-ranking SBU official threatens NABU detectives with a weapon and obstructs a searchNovember 4, 05:20 AM • 11313 views
Russia launched 310 drones at Ukraine, quarter of them jet-powered - how many destroyedNovember 4, 06:14 AM • 5938 views
The wife of the Russian ambassador caused a scandal in Canberra: representatives of Ukraine, Italy and Estonia announced a boycottNovember 4, 08:57 AM • 8062 views
Due to Russian attacks, nuclear power plants reduced their output; power outages in Kyiv and 7 regions - Ministry of Energy10:30 AM • 20437 views
Railway Workers’ Day in Ukraine: the history of the holiday, working under shelling, and the future of the railway12:42 PM • 12121 views
Publications
Railway Workers’ Day in Ukraine: the history of the holiday, working under shelling, and the future of the railway12:42 PM • 12132 views
Delaying the trial will not save one from liability — a lawyer explained how to stop the limitation periods
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 18246 views
Tram and trolleybus services to be suspended in Kyiv – which buses can be used and is the metro operatingNovember 3, 05:35 PM • 64267 views
U.S. midterm elections — will Democrats be able to constrain Trump, and what does this mean for Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 3, 02:07 PM • 78135 views
Reservation in exchange for mobilization: why the government’s new idea has drawn criticism
Exclusive
November 3, 11:27 AM • 83159 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Igor Kolomoisky
Leonid Kravchuk
Leonid Kuchma
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Niagara Falls lit up blue after the Democrats’ victory in the United States02:27 PM • 2118 views
P. Diddy will spend his birthday in prison — what will be on the "celebratory" menu02:01 PM • 4502 views
The penguins living near "Vernadsky" have laid their first eggs — how many are expectedPhoto01:17 PM • 15248 views
In Italy, a bronze sword more than 3,300 years old was found on the bottom of a lake, and it remains sharp to this dayNovember 4, 04:05 AM • 25567 views
Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who criticized aid to Ukraine despite having Ukrainian roots herself, is losing her seat in Congress November 4, 03:08 AM • 34578 views
Actual
Social network
Fox News
FAB-500
Technology
FIFA (video game series)

"And where are Shabunin, Bohuslavets, and the rest of the anti-corruption crowd—or is anything allowed for NABU?" — expert on searches at SBU officials’ premises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

NABU is conducting searches of high-ranking SBU officials whose units investigated cases related to anti-corruption agencies. The expert demands that the possible conflict of interest be assessed.

"And where are Shabunin, Bohuslavets, and the rest of the anti-corruption crowd—or is anything allowed for NABU?" — expert on searches at SBU officials’ premises
Photo: NABU

Ukraine is seeing another round of "cop wars." The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) is conducting searches at the premises of high-ranking Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officials whose units had previously been involved in investigations related to the leadership of anti-corruption bodies. Political expert Yurii Havrylechko writes about this, as reported by UNN. 

And here a very interesting question arises. Where is our principled anti-corruption crowd? Shabunin, Bohuslavets, and the other professional defenders of the rule of law? Where are the loud statements about the inadmissibility of pressure on law enforcement officers? Where are the demands to examine a possible conflict of interest? Where is the concern about the use of criminal proceedings to settle scores? Do these principles work only when searches are conducted at NABU? Because when силовики come to anti-corruption activists, it is immediately an assault on democracy, political repression, and a threat to the European future. But when NABU comes to those who investigated cases related to its leadership—is everything fine? No uncomfortable questions? Is NABU now allowed to do anything? Is it permissible to investigate everyone, but forbidden to touch NABU itself? Is it permissible to demand transparency from the entire state, but not explain to society a possible conflict of interest in one's own actions? 

- Havrylechko notes.

The political expert emphasizes that no one intends to whitewash the SBU. The question is entirely different.

Why does anti-corruption independence, as practiced by some activists, increasingly resemble a demand for immunity for their own? Shabunin has already spoken out in support of NABU. But where is the same scrutiny of his actions that the anti-corruption community demonstrates toward others? Because the fight against corruption is not an NABU fan club. And the rule of law is not a privilege for a particular group of officials and their public defenders. And where is Denys Bihus in this story? Why does the journalist, who so likes exposing other people's connections and conflicts of interest, not devote the same attention to interagency wars among силовики? The SBU versus the Main Intelligence Directorate, NABU versus the SBU, NABU versus the State Bureau of Investigation—there is enough material for investigations. Could professional contacts with силовики influence the choice of uncomfortable topics? Because journalistic independence must be demonstrated not only when it is convenient to criticize 

- Havrylechko adds.

Society needs independent anti-corruption bodies, not a new caste of untouchables. Otherwise, this is no longer a struggle for justice, but corporate solidarity under beautiful slogans—the expert concludes.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Laws
Search
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine