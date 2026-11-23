Since October 22, 26 cases of tuberculosis have been registered in Cherkasy, including 23 among children attending 10 educational institutions. This was reported by the Cherkasy Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention, according to UNN.

Details

Anti-epidemic measures are ongoing in Cherkasy following the detection of tuberculosis cases among children. Since October 22, 26 cases of tuberculosis have been registered in the city, including 23 among children attending 10 educational institutions. Those who are ill are receiving the necessary treatment - the statement reads.

At the same time, the center emphasized that, based on the current assessment of the epidemiological situation, there is no need to generally suspend in-person education at educational institutions where cases of tuberculosis have been registered.

At the same time, the situation is under constant observation. Decisions on additional anti-epidemic measures will be made taking into account the results of the risk assessment, the statement says.

The center said that tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment are free of charge in Ukraine.

Patients receive a full range of medical care, which includes:

consultations with doctors at all stages of treatment;

modern methods for diagnosing the disease;

provision of the necessary anti-tuberculosis medications;

examinations for the early detection of possible adverse reactions to treatment and, if necessary, symptomatic therapy;

hospitalization based on medical indications;

medical and psychosocial support.

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What should parents know?

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease transmitted through the air from a person who has an open form of tuberculosis (with active bacterial excretion). The risk of infection depends on the duration and intensity of contact and on the number of bacteria inhaled by a healthy person. The likelihood of developing the disease after contact with bacteria depends on the state of the immune system. If it is unable to contain the infection, tuberculosis develops.

At the same time, attending the same educational institution as a person who has contracted tuberculosis does not mean automatic infection. Infection with the tuberculosis bacillus also does not always lead to the development of the disease.

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Tuberculosis is curable, and timely detection of the infection and the necessary medical measures help prevent the disease from developing. People in risk groups, including those who have been in contact with people with tuberculosis, are advised to undergo an examination.

Timely detection of tuberculosis helps begin treatment sooner and prevent the spread of the infection.

For early diagnosis, the following are used:

screening questionnaires (questions about symptoms and risk factors);

X-ray examination of the chest organs;

molecular genetic testing of biological material.

One of the main modern methods for confirming the diagnosis is the GeneXpert test. It can detect the Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacterium within several hours and determine its susceptibility to anti-tuberculosis drugs.

The following are used for testing:

sputum in adults;

stool in young children;

other biological materials, if necessary.

If a person belongs to a risk group for tuberculosis, they should undergo an X-ray examination annually; if they have symptoms that may indicate tuberculosis, they should see a family doctor, who, if necessary, will refer them for additional examinations and a consultation with a phthisiatrician.

What should you do if your child attends one of the educational institutions where cases of tuberculosis have been detected?

If you have been informed that your child is among the contacts, be sure to undergo the recommended medical examination, even if the child feels well.

If your child has a prolonged cough, elevated temperature, weakness, night sweats, weight loss, or other unexplained symptoms, contact a family doctor or pediatrician.

If you have not received a notification about contact but have concerns, contact your family doctor or pediatrician. The doctor will help assess the risks and determine whether an examination is needed.

Do not undergo testing or preventive treatment on your own—the need for them is determined by medical professionals.

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