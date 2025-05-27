An oil refinery that illegally produced over 100 tons of fuel per day was exposed in Dnipropetrovsk region - Oleksandr Tkachuk

Detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine exposed an oil refinery in Kryvyi Rih that illegally produced more than 100 tons of gasoline and diesel per day. This was announced by the head of the BES detectives, Oleksandr Tkachuk, during a meeting with representatives of the Naftogaz Association of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the press service of Borya.

Details

Diesel fuel and gasoline of A-95 and A-92 brands were illegally produced on the territory of the industrial enterprise. "In order to increase the volume of fuel for sale, the defendants mixed it with low-quality petroleum components. This mixture did not meet any standards," Tkachuk noted.

According to him, the fuel was sold through a network of local gas stations that had licenses, the grounds for issuing which will be checked during the investigation.

Tkachuk also pointed out that gas stations submitted zero reports to the State Tax Service, used contracts, consignment notes, certificates, quality passports with unreliable information, etc.

As reported, BEB detectives conducted more than 20 searches at the plant and in the network of gas stations, where they recorded the sale of counterfeit fuel, the absence of documents on its origin, quality certificates, cash registers, the issuance of checks and the work of gas station operators without official employment.

During the investigation, documents, draft records, money and fuel worth more than UAH 4 million were also discovered and seized.

In addition, Tkachuk added that the oil refinery, like its employees, is not the first time involved in criminal proceedings of the BEB, one of which was previously sent to court.

A pre-trial investigation is ongoing under Part 1, 2 of Art. 204 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal production, storage, sale or transportation for the purpose of sale of excisable goods).

Procedural guidance is provided by prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, operational support - by employees of the DSR of the National Police of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the year, BEB detectives have seized fuel and equipment for its illegal production and sale worth UAH 650 million from illegal circulation.

