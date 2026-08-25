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"Obvious pattern" - Sybiha on Russia's third attack on border crossing points with Moldova

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

Russia struck the Vynohradivka border crossing on the border with Moldova with a Shahed-type drone. Sybiha called for attacks on transport corridors to be condemned.

"Obvious pattern" - Sybiha on Russia's third attack on border crossing points with Moldova

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded to Russia's overnight drone strike using Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles on the Vynohradivka international road border crossing at the Ukrainian-Moldovan border, UNN writes.

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"Overnight, Russia struck the Vynohradivka international road border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova with a Shahed drone. This is already Russia's third attack on border crossing points on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border over the past two weeks," Sybiha wrote on X.

"The pattern is obvious: Russia is deliberately trying to disrupt transport links between our countries and destabilize the region. We call on the international community to condemn Russia's systematic attacks on civilian transport corridors and critical border infrastructure," the Foreign Minister stressed.

The minister also emphasized that employees of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service and State Customs Service, who perform their duties while constantly facing mortal danger, deserve international solidarity and support, particularly from the national border authorities of partner states, international organizations, and professional associations.

Crossing point on border with Moldova suspended operations following Russian drone attack25.08.26, 08:13 • 12011 views

Julia Shramko

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