Important military facility in Kursk under attack: what is known

An important military facility in the Russian city of Kursk was hit, said Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, writes UNN.

"An important military facility in Kursk was attacked," Kovalenko wrote on Telegram and posted a video in which explosions can be heard.

The details of the strike are not yet known.

Update

On January 5, it became known that the Ukrainian military began an offensive in several districts of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, which came as a surprise to the enemy.

According to the report of the Institute for the Study of War, geolocated footage published on January 5 and 6 indicates that Ukrainian forces have recently advanced south of Berdino, Russkoye Porech'ye, and Novosotnitskoe.