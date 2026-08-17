An illegal mining scheme uncovered near Uzhhorod: damages amounting to one billion and possible involvement of a Verkhovna Rada TSC

Nearly UAH 1 billion in losses to the state. This is the result of a scheme involving the illegal extraction of minerals at a deposit near Uzhhorod, in which a local deputy was involved. As Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported, those who implemented the scheme have been served notices of suspicion. In addition, a separate assessment will be made of conversations among the suspects in which they mention the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission that examined possible violations at the deposit, UNN writes.

As the Prosecutor General explained, in 2024 the company received a permit for geological exploration and pilot industrial development of a 59-hectare deposit, but the "research" stage quickly turned into industrial extraction. According to the investigation, those involved in the scheme included: a deputy of the Zakarpattia Regional Council — a co-founder of the company; the company’s director; the chief engineer, who organized the extraction; and the director of another company through which andesite was sold.

"All four participants in the scheme have now been served notices of suspicion. Depending on the offense committed, the suspects have been charged with illegal extraction of minerals that caused serious consequences, as well as the legalization (laundering) of proceeds obtained through criminal means (Part 4 of Article 240 and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of precautionary measures is being decided," Kravchenko reported.

According to the investigation, approximately 10 hectares of forest were destroyed to operate the quarry, while forest-fund lands were illegally used to lay 2.6 km of power lines and install 52 supporting poles. The rock was extracted using explosives without the mandatory environmental impact assessment. At least 13 instances of drilling and blasting operations were documented.

It was established that approximately 417,000 cubic meters of minerals were illegally extracted in total.

"Violations were also established during their sale. According to tax reports, more than 774,000 tonnes of andesite were sold. At the same time, another 353,000 tonnes of unaccounted-for products worth approximately UAH 247 million were discovered, which, according to the investigation, were sold for cash.

According to the findings of forensic examinations, the total losses to the state amounted to more than UAH 949.8 million," the Prosecutor General reported.

He also reported that during the investigation, law enforcement officers recorded conversations among the participants in the scheme about how to continue using the site despite lawsuits filed by the prosecutor’s office. They also mentioned the VRU Temporary Investigative Commission, which is dealing with the situation surrounding the deposit. These circumstances will be given a legal assessment in accordance with the available evidence.

"I appeal to the Members of Parliament of Ukraine: the Verkhovna Rada temporary investigative commissions in which you work generally assist the investigation. Thank you for this work. At the same time, I would like to caution and emphasize that the TSC mechanism must continue to remain an instrument for establishing the truth, rather than becoming cover for a company whose activities caused the state losses approaching UAH 1 billion," Kravchenko stressed.