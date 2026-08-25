An enemy drone struck a suburban train in Mykolaiv region, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

In Mykolaiv region, a UAV hit a suburban train. Passengers and the locomotive crew were unharmed thanks to the advance warning of increased danger and the railway workers’ prompt actions during the evacuation - Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

The Ukrzaliznytsia Monitoring Center, as stated, "sent the evacuation order in advance".

"Emergency services and railway workers are already working at the site, eliminating the consequences of the attack," the Ukrzaliznytsia statement says.

Russia attacked railway and trade distribution center in the Poltava region, striking rescuers again

"Today, the enemy attacked the suburban train operating on the "Mykolaiv – Dolynska" route with a UAV. At the time of the strike, the passengers were in a shelter. Thanks to the timely and coordinated actions of the railway workers, casualties were avoided," Acting Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Heorhii Reshetilov confirmed on social media, adding: "The enemy continues to deliberately attack civilian infrastructure. Today's incident once again demonstrated how important it is not to ignore air-raid alerts."