An enemy drone struck a suburban train in Mykolaiv region

$44.710.0552.160.09
ukenru
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 2028 views
Nearly a third of businesses’ complaints about law enforcement agencies concern the Economic Security Bureau (ESB) - the Business Ombudsman Council
07:38 AM • 5734 views
Fire Point CEO discusses plans to expand production abroad
Exclusive
07:28 AM • 928 views
Three years until the case is closed: how the statute of limitations may affect the trial in the Odrex doctors’ case
07:16 AM • 8104 views
Former Deputy Head of the OP Mudra remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 20 million
06:01 AM • 13465 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai - Fire PointVideo
05:13 AM • 10873 views
Crossing point on border with Moldova suspended operations following Russian drone attack
04:19 AM • 11850 views
Occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia with a guided aerial bomb: two people were killed
03:15 AM • 10020 views
A Russian attack destroyed nearly UAH 28 million worth of Red Cross humanitarian supplies in Kherson
August 25, 12:16 AM • 10327 views
Poland and three NATO countries ordered Ukraine-tested Piorun systems worth €1.86 billion
August 24, 10:16 PM • 6722 views
Russia attacked Kyiv with jet-powered "Banderol" UAVs, damaging a high-rise building
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
2.3m/s
37%
751mm
Popular news
A Russian missile strike on Kharkiv claimed a person's lifeAugust 24, 10:20 PM • 18077 views
A drone that flew in from Moldova after Russia’s overnight attack on Ukraine was found in RomaniaAugust 24, 11:37 PM • 9060 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 31686 views
New Black Hawks for Ukraine could cost more than $100 million per helicopterAugust 25, 12:38 AM • 8126 views
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 28541 views
Publications
Nearly a third of businesses’ complaints about law enforcement agencies concern the Economic Security Bureau (ESB) - the Business Ombudsman Council
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 2028 views
Three years until the case is closed: how the statute of limitations may affect the trial in the Odrex doctors’ case
Exclusive
07:28 AM • 928 views
Independence Day of Ukraine – 35 Years of Freedom: How the State Was Born and What Defined Its JourneyPhotoAugust 24, 05:00 AM • 78013 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine: the history of the blue-and-yellow bannerAugust 23, 06:36 AM • 124689 views
Germany plans to spend €12 billion on missile purchases; the possible purchase of Flamingo is being considered - mediaAugust 22, 12:29 PM • 126474 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Iryna Mudra
Iryna Terekh
Vitali Klitschko
Elon Musk
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Donetsk
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 28749 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 31889 views
Vin Diesel said he is ready to die for Paul Walker’s daughter and spoke about their special bondPhotoAugust 24, 01:03 AM • 77548 views
Sandra Bullock showed rare photos of her children and talked about family lifePhotoAugust 23, 01:04 AM • 85971 views
Hailey Bieber showed how she celebrated her son Justin Bieber’s second birthdayPhotoAugust 22, 11:04 PM • 80777 views
Actual
Technology
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Heating
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

An enemy drone struck a suburban train in Mykolaiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

A Russian UAV struck a suburban train in Mykolaiv region. The passengers and locomotive crew were unharmed after being evacuated in advance.

An enemy drone struck a suburban train in Mykolaiv region

An enemy drone struck a suburban train in Mykolaiv region, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

In Mykolaiv region, a UAV hit a suburban train. Passengers and the locomotive crew were unharmed thanks to the advance warning of increased danger and the railway workers’ prompt actions during the evacuation

- Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

The Ukrzaliznytsia Monitoring Center, as stated, "sent the evacuation order in advance".

"Emergency services and railway workers are already working at the site, eliminating the consequences of the attack," the Ukrzaliznytsia statement says.

Russia attacked railway and trade distribution center in the Poltava region, striking rescuers again22.08.26, 19:04 • 3478 views

"Today, the enemy attacked the suburban train operating on the "Mykolaiv – Dolynska" route with a UAV. At the time of the strike, the passengers were in a shelter. Thanks to the timely and coordinated actions of the railway workers, casualties were avoided," Acting Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Heorhii Reshetilov confirmed on social media, adding: "The enemy continues to deliberately attack civilian infrastructure. Today's incident once again demonstrated how important it is not to ignore air-raid alerts."

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Explosions
Evacuation
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Mykolaiv Oblast
Ukrainian Railways