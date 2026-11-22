On Sunday, November 22, a 14-year-old child was killed in Sumy region as a result of an explosion caused by an enemy drone. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

The strike occurred in the Novoslobidska community. Two local residents came across an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle, which detonated. One of them—a teenager—died at the scene from the severe injuries sustained.

The threat posed by explosive devices remains extremely high, especially in border communities. It is strictly forbidden to approach unknown objects, touch them, or attempt to move them. They may be unexploded ordnance, enemy drones, or other explosive devices — Hryhorov said in a post.

We remind you

On Sunday, November 22, a Russian strike destroyed an entrance of a five-story building in Vyshhorod district.

Work to clear the rubble caused by the Russian strike is currently underway. In addition, 15 people are currently considered missing, including two children: a 12-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy.