$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
06:44 PM • 3954 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
03:45 PM • 15884 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 16745 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 28291 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 20636 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 27004 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 24520 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 24533 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 21688 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 18123 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
The Diplomat

An earthquake was recorded in Zakarpattia, near Mukachevo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

On January 20, 2026, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.4 on the Richter scale occurred near Mukachevo at a depth of 9 km. It could have been felt by some people indoors.

On January 20, the Main Center for Special Control registered underground tremors in the area of Mukachevo, Zakarpattia Oblast. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2.4 on the Richter scale, and its epicenter was at a depth of 9 km. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the accepted classification, this earthquake is considered barely perceptible. Only isolated individuals who were in a calm state indoors, especially on the upper floors of buildings, might have noticed the tremors.

Specialists from the center are collecting data from the public to refine the energy parameters of the phenomenon. Citizens who felt the tremors are asked to leave a corresponding message on the official website of the Main Center for Special Control.

An earthquake was recorded in the Black Sea basin: tremors were felt by residents of Sochi04.01.26, 15:20 • 11394 views

Stepan Haftko

Weather and environment
Zakarpattia Oblast
Mukachevo