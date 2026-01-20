An earthquake was recorded in Zakarpattia, near Mukachevo

On January 20, the Main Center for Special Control registered underground tremors in the area of Mukachevo, Zakarpattia Oblast. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2.4 on the Richter scale, and its epicenter was at a depth of 9 km. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the accepted classification, this earthquake is considered barely perceptible. Only isolated individuals who were in a calm state indoors, especially on the upper floors of buildings, might have noticed the tremors.

Specialists from the center are collecting data from the public to refine the energy parameters of the phenomenon. Citizens who felt the tremors are asked to leave a corresponding message on the official website of the Main Center for Special Control.

An earthquake was recorded in the Black Sea basin: tremors were felt by residents of Sochi