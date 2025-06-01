$41.530.00
Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8
Exclusive
02:33 PM • 24038 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 67560 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 108973 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 59901 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 140915 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 140458 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 117158 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 107401 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 106781 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 126262 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

An alert has been issued in Kyiv and several regions for the second time this evening due to the threat of ballistics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1622 views

Air raid alert declared for the second time this evening in Kyiv and many regions of Ukraine. The reason is the threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the northeast.

An alert has been issued in Kyiv and several regions for the second time this evening due to the threat of ballistics

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and many regions for the second time this evening due to the threat of ballistics from the northeast. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), UNN reports.

Details

On Sunday, June 01, at 21:15, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat of enemy shelling.

"Attention! There is a threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons from the northeast!", the message reads.

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons.

- the KCMA warned at 21:16.

"KABs to Sumy and Donetsk regions! High-speed target from Kursk region to Sumy region! High-speed target from Kursk region to Sumy, Poltava regions!! KABs to Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions!", the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kursk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv
