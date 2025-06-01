An alert has been issued in Kyiv and several regions for the second time this evening due to the threat of ballistics

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and many regions for the second time this evening due to the threat of ballistics from the northeast. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), UNN reports.

Details

On Sunday, June 01, at 21:15, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat of enemy shelling.

"Attention! There is a threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons from the northeast!", the message reads.

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons. - the KCMA warned at 21:16.

"KABs to Sumy and Donetsk regions! High-speed target from Kursk region to Sumy region! High-speed target from Kursk region to Sumy, Poltava regions!! KABs to Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions!", the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed.

