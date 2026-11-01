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An airstrike destroyed the executive committee building in central Kramatorsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

A Russian airstrike destroyed the Kramatorsk executive committee building on Peace Square. According to the mayor, it was "the foundation of Ukrainian Kramatorsk."

An airstrike destroyed the executive committee building in central Kramatorsk

As a result of the shelling of central Kramatorsk, the city executive committee building was destroyed. This was reported by Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the CMA, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Russia "destroyed by an airstrike the central building of Ukrainian statehood in Kramatorsk" on Peace Square.

One may have different attitudes toward officials and administrators, but this is precisely what our freedom and identity consist of. The building survived the orcs in 2014. Assaults. Tires. Liberation. This is where the history, spirit of machine building, revolutions, the life of the city and its plans were. The foundation of Ukrainian Kramatorsk

- Honcharenko stated.

He added that they may destroy the building, scorch our land and steal our memories, but they cannot destroy our right to the future."

Let us remind you

On October 23, the Russians dropped three FAB-250 bombs on Kramatorsk. One person was killed and six, including three children, were injured.

A Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk claimed the lives of three district heating plant workers; two civilians were injured20.10.26, 14:14 • 3930 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
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