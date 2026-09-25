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AI-generated fake about searches at the home of the former head of the Defence Procurement Agency, featuring boxes of money, was circulated online - NABU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

NABU stated that the video about searches at the home of the former head of the DPA was created using AI. The Bureau links the video to an information war and urges people to rely on official sources.

AI-generated fake about searches at the home of the former head of the Defence Procurement Agency, featuring boxes of money, was circulated online - NABU

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine refuted a video about alleged searches at the home of the former head of the Defense Procurement Agency. The video was created using AI, the NABU emphasized on September 25, UNN reports.

Details

"A video about alleged NABU searches at the home of the former head of the Defense Procurement Agency is circulating online. It deliberately shows boxes of money and a provocative caption. This video is fake and was created using AI," the NABU said in a post.

The bureau emphasized: "Such materials are vivid evidence of how the latest artificial intelligence tools are increasingly being used by the enemy for information warfare."

"Their main goal is to discredit independent anti-corruption bodies, undermine trust in state institutions, and damage Ukraine's image. We urge people not to share dubious 'sensational stories' and to trust only official sources," the NABU said in the post.

Additional information

On August 31, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Arsen Zhumadilov was completing his work as director of the Defense Procurement Agency DOT by mutual agreement.

At the same time, the institution reported that it had appointed a new head—for the period of the competitive selection process, the supervisory board unanimously decided to appoint Artem Romanіukov, DPA Development Director, to temporarily perform the duties of head of the Defense Procurement Agency.

Alla Kiosak

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