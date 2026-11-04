A “propaganda Shahed” carrying propaganda leaflets to Kyiv was shot down over Ukraine — “Madyar”

On the evening of November 4, an “agit-shahed” carrying propaganda leaflets to Kyiv along with a warhead was destroyed over Ukraine. This was reported by Robert “Madyar” Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, UNN reports.

In the evening, a Russian drone was shot down near the combat positions of the Birds of the 427th Separate Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces “Rarog.” Along with a warhead, it was also carrying a briquette of enemy propaganda leaflets. It is just the right time for the worms to shake Ukraine with information and psychological operations, at a moment when society is being torpedoed by planted stories, mixing the sinful with the righteous - the statement said.

“Madyar” also noted that, as of 18:20, during November 1–4, the Birds of the Unmanned Systems Forces had destroyed 2,630 occupiers.

The leaflets contain a QR code, so Brovdi urged people not to scan it if found, noting that it is an enemy trap to steal your data or infect your smartphone with a virus.

It will be recalled

A special protective “dome” was created in Kyiv to counter remotely controlled jet-powered “Shaheds.” The large-scale operation forced Russian forces to temporarily suspend their attacks and look for new technical solutions.