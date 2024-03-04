American and Lviv surgeons formed the guy's new palate from cheek tissue

In Lviv's Ohmatdyt, specialists from Ukraine and the United States successfully performed surgery to form the palate from the cheek of 11-year-old Ilya from Khmelnytsky Oblast, who suffered from a congenital facial deformity. This was reported by the Center for Children's Medicine. Okhmatdyt Hospital," UNN reports .

Palate - from the cheek": for a guy who was born without a palate, surgeons formed a new one from his own tissues, - the statement said.

It is noted that Ilya from Khmelnytsky region is 11 years old. He was born with a whole range of problems: a unilateral head anomaly that occurs due to various developmental defects, deformation of facial bones and muscles, a significant change in the anatomy of the oropharynx, the absence of a palate, and a complex variant of Pierre Robin syndrome (a congenital malformation that is combined with a cleft palate).

Children with this disease can be easily recognized: they have three signs - cleft palate, underdeveloped lower jaw and often a stuck tongue. Not only the bones of the face, but also the ears and dentition were affected.

Ukrainian doctors in Kyiv and Lviv failed to help Ilya. When he was a child, they tried to operate on him in Russia, but the installation of compression and distraction devices not only failed to correct the problem, but made the situation worse.

Olesya, the boy's mother, never stopped looking for a solution and found it at the Center for Pediatric Medicine, Okhmatdyt Hospital. Leading specialists from the United States - pediatric maxillofacial and plastic surgeons from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia - came here. Together with them, they made a plan for Ilya's surgery.

Our son is a very strong and courageous boy. He has endured everything with courage. All his life, the defect prevented Ilya from breathing and eating, but he adapted, it was difficult for him to speak, he made sounds more through his nose and not everyone understood him. But we did not give up and sought salvation for our son, so when we heard about the American mission, we immediately came to Lviv, believed Lviv doctors that they would be able to close the defect - says Olesia's mother.

The surgeons managed to restore the anatomy. From a flap of the cheek, they formed a full-fledged palate, which will continue to grow with the boy. Next, the patient will undergo rehabilitation and adaptation to new normal conditions, i.e. Ilya will be able to breathe and eat easier, and his speech should improve.

