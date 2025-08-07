"Ambulance" for escape and fake certificates: SBU exposed new schemes of evading mobilization, seven organizers detained

$41.610.07
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 5016 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 32023 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 48191 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 45980 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
06:56 AM • 31505 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 38635 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 52898 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 54873 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 118412 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 69238 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
Publications
Exclusives
Погода
+23°
3.7m/s
39%
756mm
Spy in the US Army ranks: serviceman passed secret data about Abrams tank to Russia
Germany cuts payments to Ukrainian refugees
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decrees
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains halted
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Yermak
Joe Biden
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - report
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"
S-300 missile system
ChatGPT
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Fox News

"Ambulance" for escape and fake certificates: SBU exposed new schemes of evading mobilization, seven organizers detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 820 views

The SBU and National Police exposed 7 organizers of mobilization evasion schemes in Zakarpattia, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions. Among the violations uncovered are document forgery, illegal border crossing, and dissemination of information about TCC checkpoints.

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Police, continues its systemic fight against evasion of mobilization. According to the latest data, seven organizers of schemes that helped conscripts avoid conscription have been exposed in three regions of the country – from fake certificates to disguising themselves as "ambulance" patients. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

The SBU and the National Police conducted a large-scale operation to neutralize new channels for draft dodgers to escape mobilization. As a result of searches and investigative actions in Zakarpattia, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions, seven individuals were detained who organized illegal routes, forged documents, and even "leaked" the positions of Ukrainian defense forces.

Zakarpattia

A Kyiv resident was detained who transported draft dodgers to the border, disguising his minivan as an ambulance. The vehicle was equipped with flashing lights, special stickers, and sound signals. Under the guise of "patients," draft dodgers were transported to the border, avoiding checks at checkpoints.

In the same region, a 58-year-old recidivist, who had already been convicted of robbery, was detained. He offered "escape routes" across the Tysa River, illegally transporting people through border water areas.

Cherkasy region

A local resident sold forged certificates of disability for children of conscripts so that they could freely travel abroad. To do this, he used connections among doctors.

Chernihiv region

Four residents of Pryluky were exposed who disseminated information about the placement of mobile TCC checkpoints in messengers, effectively undermining the efforts of the defense forces.

The perpetrators are charged with:

  • illegal transportation of persons across the state border (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);
    • obstruction of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Part 1 of Article 114-1);
      • abuse of influence (Part 3 of Article 369-2).

        All detainees have been taken into custody. They face up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.

        Law enforcement officer for $13.5 thousand smuggled draft dodgers to Moldova: he was served with a notice of suspicion - SBI7/29/25, 4:30 PM • 3645 views

        Lilia Podolyak

        SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
        Pryluky
        National Police of Ukraine
        Cherkasy Oblast
        Zakarpattia Oblast
        Chernihiv Oblast
        Security Service of Ukraine
        Kyiv