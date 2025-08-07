"Ambulance" for escape and fake certificates: SBU exposed new schemes of evading mobilization, seven organizers detained

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Police, continues its systemic fight against evasion of mobilization. According to the latest data, seven organizers of schemes that helped conscripts avoid conscription have been exposed in three regions of the country – from fake certificates to disguising themselves as "ambulance" patients. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

The SBU and the National Police conducted a large-scale operation to neutralize new channels for draft dodgers to escape mobilization. As a result of searches and investigative actions in Zakarpattia, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions, seven individuals were detained who organized illegal routes, forged documents, and even "leaked" the positions of Ukrainian defense forces.

Zakarpattia

A Kyiv resident was detained who transported draft dodgers to the border, disguising his minivan as an ambulance. The vehicle was equipped with flashing lights, special stickers, and sound signals. Under the guise of "patients," draft dodgers were transported to the border, avoiding checks at checkpoints.

In the same region, a 58-year-old recidivist, who had already been convicted of robbery, was detained. He offered "escape routes" across the Tysa River, illegally transporting people through border water areas.

Cherkasy region

A local resident sold forged certificates of disability for children of conscripts so that they could freely travel abroad. To do this, he used connections among doctors.

Chernihiv region

Four residents of Pryluky were exposed who disseminated information about the placement of mobile TCC checkpoints in messengers, effectively undermining the efforts of the defense forces.

The perpetrators are charged with:

illegal transportation of persons across the state border (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

obstruction of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Part 1 of Article 114-1);

abuse of influence (Part 3 of Article 369-2).

All detainees have been taken into custody. They face up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.

