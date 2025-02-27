Amazon unveils Ocelot, a revolutionary quantum chip that could change the future of computing

Ocelot, a new chip introduced by Amazon Web Services, is supposed to solve the problems of “noise” in the environment of quantum computers and reduce the cost of deploying an error corrector by 90%.

Details

Amazon Web Services (AWS), a cloud service provider of the US company Amazon, announced on Thursday the launch of Ocelot, its first-generation quantum chip.

According to AWS, the new chip can reduce the cost of implementing quantum error correction by up to 90% compared to current approaches.

What is a chip

Ocelot was developed in partnership with the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and contains two small silicon microchips stacked on top of each other.

According to AWS, Ocelot avoids the problem with its innovative design, which can reduce the resources required to fix errors by five to ten times compared to conventional methods.

Progress in the search for fault-tolerant computers

One of the biggest problems with quantum computers, which use quantum bits or qubits, typically elementary particles such as electrons or photons, is that they are incredibly sensitive to the slightest changes or “noise” in their environment.

Vibrations, heat, electromagnetic interference from cell phones and Wi-Fi networks, or rays and even radiation from outer space can cause errors in calculations.

Until now, this has made it extremely difficult to create quantum computers capable of performing reliable, error-free calculations.

Ocelot has to solve problems with the sensitivity of qubits to environmental influences such as heat and electromagnetic interference.

The chip has an innovative design that embodies the idea of reducing the resource required to correct errors by five to ten times compared to conventional methods.

Addendum

Quantum computing research is considered a critical area of expansion, and major powers such as the United States and China are investing heavily in it. In the case of the former, the government has imposed export restrictions on this sensitive technology to avoid potential threats.

Recall

