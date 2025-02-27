ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Amazon unveils Ocelot, a revolutionary quantum chip that could change the future of computing

Amazon unveils Ocelot, a revolutionary quantum chip that could change the future of computing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13131 views

Amazon Web Services has announced Ocelot, the first quantum chip capable of reducing error correction costs by up to 90%. The innovative chip design solves the problem of “noise” and increases the efficiency of quantum computing.

Ocelot, a new chip introduced by Amazon Web Services, is supposed to solve the problems of “noise” in the environment of quantum computers and reduce the cost of deploying an error corrector by 90%.

Transmits UNN with a link to EFE, Nature, and Tech Crunch.

Details

Amazon Web Services (AWS), a cloud service provider of the US company Amazon, announced on Thursday the launch of Ocelot, its first-generation quantum chip.

According to AWS, the new chip can reduce the cost of implementing quantum error correction by up to 90% compared to current approaches.

What is a chip

Ocelot was developed in partnership with the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and contains two small silicon microchips stacked on top of each other. 

According to AWS, Ocelot avoids the problem with its innovative design, which can reduce the resources required to fix errors by five to ten times compared to conventional methods.

Progress in the search for fault-tolerant computers

One of the biggest problems with quantum computers, which use quantum bits or qubits, typically elementary particles such as electrons or photons, is that they are incredibly sensitive to the slightest changes or “noise” in their environment.

Vibrations, heat, electromagnetic interference from cell phones and Wi-Fi networks, or rays and even radiation from outer space can cause errors in calculations.

Until now, this has made it extremely difficult to create quantum computers capable of performing reliable, error-free calculations.

Ocelot has to solve problems with the sensitivity of qubits to environmental influences such as heat and electromagnetic interference.

The chip has an innovative design that embodies the idea of reducing the resource required to correct errors by five to ten times compared to conventional methods.

AddendumAddendum

Quantum computing research is considered a critical area of expansion, and major powers such as the United States and China are investing heavily in it. In the case of the former, the government has imposed export restrictions on this sensitive technology to avoid potential threats.

Recall

Nvidia reported revenue of $39.3 billion in the fourth quarter, up 78% year-on-year. The company expects further sales growth to reach $43 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
microsoftMicrosoft
googleGoogle

