Google reveals ambitious plans to revolutionize search with AI

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 52387 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100391 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103949 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120410 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101431 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127395 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103192 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113260 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116880 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160822 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 104837 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104837 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 100979 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100979 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 77937 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 77937 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 109278 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109278 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 103605 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103605 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120410 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120410 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127395 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160822 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 151051 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151051 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183205 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 103605 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103605 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 109278 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109278 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137647 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 139422 views

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139422 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 167279 views

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167279 views
Google reveals ambitious plans to revolutionize search with AI

Google reveals ambitious plans to revolutionize search with AI

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25347 views

Sundar Pichai announced large-scale changes in Google Search with the introduction of new AI technologies. The company plans to integrate Project Astra, Gemini Deep Research, and Project Mariner to transform the user experience.

Google Search is in the midst of a "journey" around artificial intelligence, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said during the company's earnings conference call on Tuesday, UNN reports citing TechCrunch.

Details

"As AI continues to expand the universe of queries that people can ask, 2025 will be one of the biggest years for search innovation," said Pichai.

He laid out the next phase of Google's plan to power search with AI features from the company's DeepMind research lab. The Google Search product, as outlined, is gradually becoming more like an AI-powered assistant that browses the Internet for you, crawls web pages, and returns an answer.

This is far from a simple search engine that provides ten blue links, the publication writes.

Google, as noted, has been going down this path for several years now, ever since the search giant was caught off guard by the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT in 2022. This shift has huge implications for websites that rely on Google traffic and companies that buy ads on Google Search.

Not everyone is happy, but Google is moving forward, the publication notes.

Asked about the future of AI and search, Pichai said that "you can imagine the future with Project Astra," referring to DeepMind's multimodal AI system that can process live video from a camera or computer screen and answer users' questions about what the AI sees in real time.

Google also has big plans for the Astra project in other areas of its business. The company says that one day it wants the multimodal AI system to use a pair of smart augmented reality glasses, for which Google will create an operating system.

Pichai also mentioned Gemini Deep Research - an artificial intelligence agent that takes a few minutes to create long research reports - as a feature that could dramatically change the way people use Google Search. Deep Research automates the work that people have traditionally done with Google Search. But now it looks like Google wants to do that research for users.

"You're really expanding the types of use cases that search can work for significantly - things that you can't always get an instant answer to, but might take some time to answer," said Pichai. - "These are all areas of research, and you'll see us bringing new capabilities to users throughout 2025.

Pichai also said that Google has a "clear idea" of what kind of search experience it can create with another Google AI agent, Project Mariner. This system can use the interface of websites on behalf of users, making it unnecessary for people themselves to use the websites.

The Google CEO also said that there is an "opportunity" to allow users to interact more and ask clarifying questions with Google Search. Pichai did not go into details, but it seems that Google is considering ways to make its Search interface more like a chatbot.

"I think the [Search] product is going to grow even more," Pichai said. - "As you make it easier for people to interact and ask additional questions and so on, I think we have an opportunity to drive further growth.

Addendum

Today, ChatGPT has grown to become one of the most used products on the Internet with hundreds of millions of weekly users. This poses an existential threat to the long-term business of Google Search. To solve this problem, Google is not only creating a competing AI chatbot with Gemini, but also implementing AI features directly into Search, the publication notes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the WorldTechnologies
openaiOpenAI
chatgptChatGPT
googleGoogle

