Amazon launched a second batch of satellites—Starlink competitors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

On June 23, Amazon launched 27 Kuiper internet satellites from Cape Canaveral. The company plans to launch more than 3,200 such satellites into orbit and begin providing communication services this year.

Amazon launched a second batch of satellites—Starlink competitors

In the USA, another launch of satellites for the Kuiper project, implemented by Amazon, took place from Cape Canaveral. This is reported by UNN with reference to Space.

Details

On June 23, at 6:54 a.m. ET (1:54 p.m. Kyiv time), a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket launched 27 Kuiper internet satellites from a space station at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Amazon's second large batch of internet satellites took to the air

— the publication notes.

Additionally

Amazon plans to create a full-fledged megaconstellation in orbit.

The Project Kuiper constellation will eventually consist of more than 3,200 satellites, which will be launched approximately 80 more times in the coming years

— Space reports.

Amazon calls the project a large-scale industrial event.

These agreements represent the largest commercial procurement of launch capacity in history and support thousands of suppliers and highly skilled jobs in the US and Europe

— the company wrote in the project description.

This year, Amazon plans to start providing communication services using the new satellite constellation. At the same time, Kuiper's main competitor is Starlink from SpaceX. Starlink already provides services to customers worldwide, using more than 7,600 operational satellites in low Earth orbit.

Amazon launches first Kuiper internet satellites, competing with Starlink29.04.25, 08:19 • 4346 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the WorldTechnologies
