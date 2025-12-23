$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
03:42 PM • 92 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 2546 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
12:03 PM • 15566 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 15114 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 20209 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 14124 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 16223 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 21900 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 37625 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 53025 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3m/s
81%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damageDecember 23, 05:45 AM • 35600 views
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - UkrenergoDecember 23, 06:07 AM • 20129 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 14784 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 11999 views
Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPD12:12 PM • 10110 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 2598 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 2722 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto12:03 PM • 15594 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off11:27 AM • 20235 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 84199 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Rafael Grossi
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 12142 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 14921 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 22791 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 25086 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 47582 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MIM-104 Patriot

Alternative for Germany party accused of working for the Kremlin - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

In Germany, representatives of centrist parties accused the right-wing Alternative for Germany party of collecting data that is of interest to Russian special services.

Alternative for Germany party accused of working for the Kremlin - Politico

In Germany, opponents of the far-right party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) have accused its deputies of attempting to obtain and disclose information that could be of interest to Russian special services. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

As noted, far-right German politician Ringo Mühlmann has shown a noticeable interest in disclosing information that, according to his political opponents, could be very interesting to Russian intelligence.

The accusers refer to official requests from the party member in the Thuringian parliament, Ringo Mühlmann, to the regional government regarding arms supplies to Ukraine or drone defense systems in Germany.

In Germany, a former aide to an AfD politician was sentenced to prison for spying for China30.09.25, 13:27 • 2858 views

According to Thuringia's Interior Minister Georg Maier, it seems that the AfD is carrying out tasks from a list compiled in the Kremlin.

For example, one of Mühlmann's requests concerns what information the state government has regarding the transit of weapons through Thuringia since 2022. In another request, he clarifies what technical drone defense systems are known to the Thuringian police and how effectively they have been tested for use by law enforcement agencies.

On one day in June, Mühlmann, who denies carrying out assignments for Russian special services, submitted eight requests regarding drones and drone defense capabilities to the regional police, who are responsible for detecting and repelling drone attacks.

Such questions from AfD lawmakers in state and federal parliaments have prompted German centrists to accuse the far-right party's lawmakers of using their positions to try to disclose confidential information that Moscow could use in the war against Ukraine and in waging a "hybrid war" against European countries.

The "Alternative for Germany" party categorically rejected these accusations and stated that these are "justified questions from a member of parliament who takes seriously the concerns and needs of citizens," and that citizens allegedly have "legitimate concerns."

Scandal in the Bundestag: AfD MP accused of using banned Nazi salute15.12.25, 15:24 • 2917 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Alternative for Germany
Europe
Germany
Ukraine