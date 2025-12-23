In Germany, opponents of the far-right party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) have accused its deputies of attempting to obtain and disclose information that could be of interest to Russian special services. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

As noted, far-right German politician Ringo Mühlmann has shown a noticeable interest in disclosing information that, according to his political opponents, could be very interesting to Russian intelligence.

The accusers refer to official requests from the party member in the Thuringian parliament, Ringo Mühlmann, to the regional government regarding arms supplies to Ukraine or drone defense systems in Germany.

According to Thuringia's Interior Minister Georg Maier, it seems that the AfD is carrying out tasks from a list compiled in the Kremlin.

For example, one of Mühlmann's requests concerns what information the state government has regarding the transit of weapons through Thuringia since 2022. In another request, he clarifies what technical drone defense systems are known to the Thuringian police and how effectively they have been tested for use by law enforcement agencies.

On one day in June, Mühlmann, who denies carrying out assignments for Russian special services, submitted eight requests regarding drones and drone defense capabilities to the regional police, who are responsible for detecting and repelling drone attacks.

Such questions from AfD lawmakers in state and federal parliaments have prompted German centrists to accuse the far-right party's lawmakers of using their positions to try to disclose confidential information that Moscow could use in the war against Ukraine and in waging a "hybrid war" against European countries.

The "Alternative for Germany" party categorically rejected these accusations and stated that these are "justified questions from a member of parliament who takes seriously the concerns and needs of citizens," and that citizens allegedly have "legitimate concerns."

