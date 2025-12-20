Already 8 dead and 27 wounded: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa region's port infrastructure

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
December 20, 12:12 AM • 11763 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 24582 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 18152 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 25132 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 35265 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 28072 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 54457 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 38877 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 19987 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 20020 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1m/s
94%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked Odesa region's port infrastructure: many killed and woundedDecember 19, 09:10 PM • 4096 views
"We will not agree to be controlled by anyone" - Zelenskyy on Putin's statement regarding elections in UkraineDecember 19, 09:32 PM • 5924 views
"I have no intention whatsoever, under any circumstances, of clinging to the presidential chair" - ZelenskyyDecember 19, 10:32 PM • 9868 views
Polish President presented Zelenskyy with a two-volume set of "Documents of the Volyn Crime"12:53 AM • 8796 views
Trump called Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria a response to the death of US troopsPhoto01:09 AM • 17050 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 54460 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 36445 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 45303 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 40209 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 65665 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Karol Nawrocki
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 17527 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 64969 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 46465 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 44295 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 50368 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Economist
The Washington Post

Already 8 dead and 27 wounded: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa region's port infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

As a result of the Russian missile attack on December 19 on the port infrastructure in Odesa region, 8 people died and 27 more were injured. Some of the victims were in a bus that was at the epicenter of the strike.

Already 8 dead and 27 wounded: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa region's port infrastructure

The death toll from the Russian missile attack on port infrastructure in Odesa region on December 19 has risen to 8, with 27 more people injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS of Ukraine), as reported by UNN.

Eight lives were lost in the enemy attack on Odesa region, and twenty-seven more people were injured.

- the post reads.

According to rescuers, some of the victims were in a bus that was at the epicenter of the strike.

The State Emergency Service reported that trucks caught fire in the parking lot, and passenger cars were also damaged.

All fires were promptly extinguished.

Recall

On the evening of December 19, the Russian army attacked a port infrastructure facility in Odesa district with ballistic missiles.

Earlier it was reported that seven people died and 15 were injured as a result of the strike.

Putin still seeks to seize all of Ukraine and regain control of parts of Europe - Reuters20.12.25, 05:40 • 2182 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine