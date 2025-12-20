Already 8 dead and 27 wounded: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa region's port infrastructure
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian missile attack on December 19 on the port infrastructure in Odesa region, 8 people died and 27 more were injured. Some of the victims were in a bus that was at the epicenter of the strike.
The death toll from the Russian missile attack on port infrastructure in Odesa region on December 19 has risen to 8, with 27 more people injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS of Ukraine), as reported by UNN.
Eight lives were lost in the enemy attack on Odesa region, and twenty-seven more people were injured.
According to rescuers, some of the victims were in a bus that was at the epicenter of the strike.
The State Emergency Service reported that trucks caught fire in the parking lot, and passenger cars were also damaged.
All fires were promptly extinguished.
On the evening of December 19, the Russian army attacked a port infrastructure facility in Odesa district with ballistic missiles.
Earlier it was reported that seven people died and 15 were injured as a result of the strike.
