Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Already 15 injured from Russian missile strike on Mukachevo: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 1882 views

As a result of the attack on an industrial facility in Mukachevo, 15 people were injured, one of them in serious condition. The youngest victim is 22 years old, the oldest is 63.

Already 15 injured from Russian missile strike on Mukachevo: consequences shown

The number of injured as a result of the Russian attack on an industrial facility in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region, has increased to 15, the National Police reported on Thursday on Telegram, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

On August 21, around 4:30 AM, the enemy launched two missile strikes on an industrial facility in Mukachevo. After the strike, the enterprise caught fire. Currently, 15 people are known to have been injured as a result of the shelling. One of the victims is in serious condition

- the police reported.

According to the police, the youngest of the injured is 22 years old, and the oldest is 63.

As reported by the State Emergency Service, as a result of Russian missile strikes on the territory of one of the industrial facilities in Mukachevo, a large-scale fire broke out, covering an area of about 7,000 square meters. The liquidation of the consequences of the Russian shelling is ongoing.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
