Almost half of the battles on the front are concentrated in two directions - General Staff

Almost half of the 77 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day occurred in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on June 24, writes UNN.

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 77 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day - reported the General Staff.

As indicated, border settlements of Harbuzy, Kharkiv region; Tymonovychi, Khrinivka, Chernihiv region; Maryine, Dmytrivka, Porozok, Velyka Pysarivka, Mezenivka, Yizdetske, Bachivsk, Sumy region, suffered from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, no active offensive actions have been recorded since the beginning of the day, but the enemy carried out 96 artillery shellings.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamianske – at present, enemy attacks have been repelled. Vovchanski Khutory, Artilne, and Zybyne were subjected to air strikes.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to advance three times near Stepova Novoselivka, Kruhliakivka, and towards Pishchane – they were stopped by our defenders.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked ten times, near the settlements of Kolodiazi, Torske, and towards Zelena Dolyna, Shandryholove, Hrekivka, Druzhliubivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Hryhorivka area.

Our soldiers repelled four attacks by enemy units in the Kramatorsk direction in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and towards Bila Hora. One more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked eight times today, near Toretsk, Nelipivka, and towards Rusyn Yar and Yablunivka. Currently, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 26 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Malynivka, Myrny, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Chuhuieve, Serhiivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka, Dachne, and towards the settlements of Poltavka and Volodymyrivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have repelled 24 attacks. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being clarified.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor attacked nine times near the settlements of Vesele, Novosilka, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole – towards Novopil, Zaporizhzhia, Komar. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the area of the settlement of Malynivka was attacked by unguided missiles. No active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers, with air support, advanced in the Kamianske area. In total, one combat engagement took place in this direction.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times, and also carried out an air strike on the settlement of Odrada-Kamianka.

In other areas of the front, the situation, as indicated, has not undergone significant changes.

