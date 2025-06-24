$41.870.04
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
12:48 PM • 5012 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 33505 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 72135 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 83321 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 72334 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 54806 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 65196 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 59764 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 299711 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120479 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Almost half of the battles on the front are concentrated in two directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders; in total, 77 combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day. Border settlements in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions suffered from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Almost half of the battles on the front are concentrated in two directions - General Staff

Almost half of the 77 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day occurred in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on June 24, writes UNN.

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 77 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day

- reported the General Staff.

As indicated, border settlements of Harbuzy, Kharkiv region; Tymonovychi, Khrinivka, Chernihiv region; Maryine, Dmytrivka, Porozok, Velyka Pysarivka, Mezenivka, Yizdetske, Bachivsk, Sumy region, suffered from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, no active offensive actions have been recorded since the beginning of the day, but the enemy carried out 96 artillery shellings.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamianske – at present, enemy attacks have been repelled. Vovchanski Khutory, Artilne, and Zybyne were subjected to air strikes.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to advance three times near Stepova Novoselivka, Kruhliakivka, and towards Pishchane – they were stopped by our defenders.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked ten times, near the settlements of Kolodiazi, Torske, and towards Zelena Dolyna, Shandryholove, Hrekivka, Druzhliubivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Hryhorivka area.

Our soldiers repelled four attacks by enemy units in the Kramatorsk direction in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and towards Bila Hora. One more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked eight times today, near Toretsk, Nelipivka, and towards Rusyn Yar and Yablunivka. Currently, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 26 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Malynivka, Myrny, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Chuhuieve, Serhiivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka, Dachne, and towards the settlements of Poltavka and Volodymyrivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have repelled 24 attacks. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being clarified.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor attacked nine times near the settlements of Vesele, Novosilka, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole – towards Novopil, Zaporizhzhia, Komar. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the area of the settlement of Malynivka was attacked by unguided missiles. No active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers, with air support, advanced in the Kamianske area. In total, one combat engagement took place in this direction.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times, and also carried out an air strike on the settlement of Odrada-Kamianka.

In other areas of the front, the situation, as indicated, has not undergone significant changes.

Another 1,200 occupiers, a tank and an MLRS: General Staff updates data on enemy losses24.06.25, 08:19 • 2266 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
