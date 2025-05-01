Almost half of the battles are in one direction: map from the General Staff

$41.560.18
Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1
04:00 AM • 32105 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 28328 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 61390 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 147534 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 179499 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 275764 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 123944 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 250070 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 173852 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 120453 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

Agreement between Washington and Kyiv: reaction of the US Treasury Secretary has appeared

April 30, 10:21 PM • 24214 views

Night drone attack on Odesa: details became known

April 30, 10:33 PM • 27453 views

Investment Agreement between Ukraine and the USA: Svyrydenko spoke about the main provisions of the document

April 30, 11:12 PM • 22470 views

Peskov called on Russians to be proud of propagandists fighting against Ukraine in the information space

April 30, 11:45 PM • 24474 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

04:59 AM • 7960 views
Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

04:00 AM • 32105 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 87245 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 131433 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 164846 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 275764 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 39160 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 46760 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 38943 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 89899 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 138555 views
ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

Almost half of the battles are in one direction: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1642 views

196 combat engagements were recorded during the day, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction. Ukrainian defenders inflicted significant losses on the enemy, destroying more than 1230 occupiers.

Almost half of the battles are in one direction: map from the General Staff

196 battles took place on the front last day, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was more active in the Lyman direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on May 1, showing a map of hostilities for April 30, UNN writes.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 196 combat engagements were recorded over the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using one missile and 92 airstrikes, dropping 139 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,900 shellings, including 145 from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 2,677 kamikaze drones for the attack.

Defeat of the enemy

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one air defense system, one artillery system and three enemy control points," the statement said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy twice tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, six attacks by invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Novoosynove and Zahryzove.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 36 times, trying to wedge into our defense in the areas of Novosergiyivka, Nadiya, Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Nove, Novy Myr, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi and in the direction of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped two enemy attacks near Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked six times in the areas of Bila Hora, Andriivka and Chasovoy Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the areas of Druzhba, Dachne, Diliivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 85 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Stara Mykolaivka, Kalinove, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Promin, Dachenske, Nadiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Zori, Malinivka, Myrolyubivka, Hnativka, Oleksandropol, Pokrovsk, Novosergiyivka, Nova Poltavka.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks yesterday in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Privilne, Vilne Pole and towards Odradne, Shevchenko and Bahatyr.

There were no combat engagements in the Hulyaypil direction yesterday.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation troops stormed the positions of the Defense Forces five times near Stepove, Lobkove and Kamyanske.

In the Pridneprovsk direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polis directions.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the operation in the Kursk region. Over the past day, 21 combat engagements took place in this direction, the enemy launched 13 air strikes, dropping 16 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 266 shellings, five of which were from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems01.05.25, 07:59 • 7812 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
