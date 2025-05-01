Almost half of the battles are in one direction: map from the General Staff

196 battles took place on the front last day, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was more active in the Lyman direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on May 1, showing a map of hostilities for April 30, UNN writes.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 196 combat engagements were recorded over the past day - reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using one missile and 92 airstrikes, dropping 139 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,900 shellings, including 145 from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 2,677 kamikaze drones for the attack.

Defeat of the enemy

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one air defense system, one artillery system and three enemy control points," the statement said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy twice tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, six attacks by invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Novoosynove and Zahryzove.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 36 times, trying to wedge into our defense in the areas of Novosergiyivka, Nadiya, Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Nove, Novy Myr, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi and in the direction of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped two enemy attacks near Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked six times in the areas of Bila Hora, Andriivka and Chasovoy Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the areas of Druzhba, Dachne, Diliivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 85 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Stara Mykolaivka, Kalinove, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Promin, Dachenske, Nadiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Zori, Malinivka, Myrolyubivka, Hnativka, Oleksandropol, Pokrovsk, Novosergiyivka, Nova Poltavka.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks yesterday in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Privilne, Vilne Pole and towards Odradne, Shevchenko and Bahatyr.

There were no combat engagements in the Hulyaypil direction yesterday.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation troops stormed the positions of the Defense Forces five times near Stepove, Lobkove and Kamyanske.

In the Pridneprovsk direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polis directions.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the operation in the Kursk region. Over the past day, 21 combat engagements took place in this direction, the enemy launched 13 air strikes, dropping 16 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 266 shellings, five of which were from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems