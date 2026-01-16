Almost all substations in Ukraine have received 2nd level protection - Shmyhal

Photo: t.me/Denys_Smyhal

First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal stated that the second level of protection has been built at almost all substations in Ukraine. He announced this during the question hour to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Shmyhal noted, nine different types and levels of protection for critical infrastructure facilities have been developed in Ukraine today. This applies not only to the energy component of critical infrastructure. He added that protective structures responsible for the energy sector have been erected at the vast majority of substations.

Almost every concrete sarcophagus withstood Shahed drone hits. Some sarcophagi withstood up to 20 Shahed drone hits. There were also missile hits. They also withstood - Shmyhal noted.

The official added that one level 2 protection costs less than $3 million. According to him, the cost of one missile for the Patriot air defense system is about $3 million. At the same time, the construction of one level 2 passive protection facility is cheaper.

Recall

