Almost 69 thousand couples got married in Ukraine in six months

68,595 couples registered their marriage in Ukraine in the first half of 2025, of which 14,411 were in Kyiv. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Also among the leaders in registered marriages are Dnipropetrovsk (5,795), Lviv (4,735), Kyiv (4,163), and Odesa (4,099) regions. The fewest are in the partially occupied Kherson (217) and Donetsk (544) regions.

In the first half of 2024, 72,766 marriages were registered in Ukraine, which is 15% less than in the same period of 2023, but almost 6% more than in the same period of the current year 2025.

Recall

Last year, Ukraine launched a full cycle of online marriage registration through the Diia application, including submitting an application, the ceremony, and receiving an electronic certificate. The process takes about 30 minutes.